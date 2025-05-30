Skybound Wealth outlines boost to UK presence & growth plans

Skybound Wealth Management, the international wealth advisory group, has confirmed an expansion in its UK-regulated business, including opening new offices, expanding its adviser base, and further resourcing its UK operations.

The changes form part of a wider strategy of strengthening its ability to support British clients around the world, no matter where they live, work, or plan to retire - all as part of Skybound’s ongoing commitment to providing high-quality financial advice across borders, with the UK remaining central to its global footprint.

With British nationals accounting for approximately 45% of the firm’s client base, the group is investing in local presence and specialist support that complements its international licensing capabilities.

Mike Coady (pictured), CEO of Skybound Wealth, said: "The UK is a critical part of our story. Many of our clients are British, and they’re living increasingly international lives. Whether they’re moving abroad, returning home, planning for retirement, or with assets in multiple jurisdictions, they need advice that travels with them. That’s where we come in."

"We’re building something that’s deliberately different. Boutique in feel, but with the strength of global infrastructure behind it. Our advisers have access to our international licences, including MIFID, SEC, and others, allowing them to support clients across borders without compromise. That’s incredibly important in today’s world."

The firm’s new UK Managing Director has been appointed and will be formally announced in the coming days. This leadership appointment is part of a wider global growth strategy, which also includes securing new licences in other jurisdictions and launching further adviser-focused technology to enhance client outcomes and compliance support.

Skybound Wealth Management is recruiting top-tier advisory talent in the UK, particularly those who want the benefits of working within a boutique environment but with the scale, technology, and support of a global business, added Coady.

"We are serious about building a world-class proposition for advisers and clients alike and that means being present where our clients need us most. The UK is one of those places."

While the UK team will remain focused and specialist, it will utilise Skybound’s group-wide capabilities, including global investment expertise, in-house research, and regionally based client servicing teams.

The firm believes the future of financial advice lies in being both local and global, understanding the nuance of domestic regulations and lifestyle needs, while having the infrastructure and licensing to serve clients across borders.

As regulatory complexity rises and clients become more mobile, Skybound says the cross-border model offers a meaningful alternative to traditional domestic-only advice.

Coady added: "This is a planned step forward. We’ve been building towards it for some time, with care, with purpose, and with the right people. The message is simple: Skybound Wealth is growing, and the UK has a very important role to play in that journey."

Further insights

Coady recently discussed cross-border advice issues in the podcast published by II's sister title International Adviser: