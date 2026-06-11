HSBC Private Bank has launched HSBC Access to give ultra-high net worth (UHNW) and family office clients access to institutional-level opportunities.

Through HSBC Innovation Banking eligible clients can invest in selected technology and start-up companies – the first time HSBC Private Bank clients have had such access since HSBC Innovation Banking was launched in 2023.

Investment methods available through HSBC Access include direct investments, co-investments, exclusive private market opportunities and venture capital funds. These are sourced from HSBC’s Corporate and Institutional Banking and Innovation Banking businesses, and are managed and distributed through HSBC’s UHNW Solutions Group.

HSBC Access also provides specialist insights from across its corporate, trade and innovation banking businesses and facilitates curated introductions to individuals and businesses, such as founders of technology start-ups.

Following its initial roll-out in Hong Kong, HSBC Access will be launched in more markets to meet the needs of ultra-high net worth clients around the world.

Ida Liu, CEO of HSBC Private Bank, said: “Our UHNW and family office clients want to be closer to the companies, founders and opportunities shaping the innovation economy.

“HSBC Access gives them a direct route to selected private investment opportunities, backed by the insight, connections and full strength of HSBC’s global network.”

Jo Miyake, head of banking, Asia and Middle East Corporate and institutional banking, HSBC, said: “HSBC Access is an important step in supporting business owners and the innovation ecosystem to expand and grow.

“It will help widen the pool of long-term, informed capital available to entrepreneurs and high-growth companies, while bringing additional expertise and connections to help innovative businesses scale and accelerate progress.”