In Episode 2 of the 'IA: In The Loop' podcast series International Adviser's Gary Robinson sits down with Mike Coady, CEO of Skybound Wealth Management.

They discuss the emergence of Dubai in global financial planning and cross-border advice and take a look at some of the issues facing investors and advisers including how to spot scam investments in what is a must-listen for professionals navigating international investment landscapes.

Click here to view and listen on IA's YouTube channel or click on the image below.

Alternatively search: IA: In The Loop, on Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Audible or wherever you get your podcasts to listen to our latest episodes.

International Adviser's new podcast series was launched with Chris Ball, CEO, Hoxton Wealth and Sam Oakes head of creative at Hoxton Wealth in the first episode (click here to view IA: In the Loop Episode 1). These interviews, shot by Gary Robinson, IA's co-owner and publisher and IA's Head of Video Dan Charles in Dubai are being made available across all major podcast platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, Amazon Music and Audible.

Episode 3 of IA: In the Loop features Titan Wealth International's International Managing Director William Burroughs at the company's Dubai headquarters.

IA Publisher, Gary Robinson said: "We felt that Dubai was the perfect place to start IA's In The Loop Podcast series as there is so much happening here that affects the cross-border financial services world and many of the industry's key players have based themselves here. Dan, our head of video and myself have been filming and recording exclusive podcasts with key figures from AES International, Hoxton Wealth, Skybound Wealth Management and Titan Wealth International from the adviser world, to give 'In the Loop' some really fantastic interviews for the initial episodes.

"We also shot a great interview with Phil Story, Head of Distribution for Investors Trust in the EMEA region, on the trip. We are extremely grateful to all those that have taken part in these podcasts with some great insights, news and views relating to everything that is happening the region. So we are really excited to bring these interviews to our audience."