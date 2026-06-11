Titan Wealth has bought the international business arm of the Progeny Group as it builds out its international business.

Progeny International, formerly part of the Fry Group, is a tax-led financial advice business with operations in Belgium, Singapore, Hong Kong and Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

The business supports internationally mobile individuals, entrepreneurs and multi-generational families with cross-border financial planning, wealth structuring, succession planning, tax and investment advice. Progeny International specialises in combining local market expertise with a coordinated international approach to help clients navigate financial, regulatory and tax considerations across multiple jurisdictions.

The deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, will add approximately £900m of assets under advice to Titan Wealth’s international business while 13 financial advisers will join the group.

Andrew Fearon, joint group CEO and head of M&A at Titan Wealth, said international expansion is a key part of Titan Wealth’s long-term growth strategy.

“Progeny International is a highly complementary addition to our growing international business,” he said. “It has built an outstanding reputation for delivering specialist advice to clients with increasingly complex cross-border requirements and its presence in several of the world’s leading wealth hubs significantly enhances our global reach.

Tom Wood, CEO of Progeny Group, said the sale of the international business marks a pivotal moment in the firm’s journey as it sharpens its strategic focus and concentrates resources on its core UK market and capabilities.

“Over the past year, we have undertaken a deep strategic review, creating a simpler, stronger and more agile organisation that can scale effectively and deliver consistently strong outcomes for clients,” he said.

“We are reinforcing our commitment to financial resilience, operational excellence and technology-enabled service. With these foundations in place, we are well positioned to further our growth and deliver sustainable value for clients, colleagues and shareholders as we enter the next chapter of Progeny’s development.”

He added: “The future of the international market business is in great hands with Titan Wealth, who are committed to delivering excellent investment outcomes for clients.”