Guinness Global Investors has bought Foresight Group’s public markets division, Foresight Capital Management (FCM).

FCM’s listed real assets team will join the Guinness Real Assets team led by Mark Brennan, who co-developed and managed the real assets strategies at FCM prior to joining Guinness. Nick Scullion, partner and head of FCM, will remain with Foresight.

Following the FCM’s acquisition of WHEB Asset Management last year, the WHEB Sustainable and Impact team will join the Guinness team managing the Guinness Sustainable Energy strategy and the Guinness Global Environment strategy.

The funds transferring from FCM to Guinness are:

Listed real assets funds:

FP Foresight Global Real Infrastructure fund

FP Foresight UK Infrastructure Income fund

FP Foresight Sustainable Real Estate Securities fund

Foresight Global Real Infrastructure fund (Lux)

Cromwell Foresight Global Infrastructure fund

FP Foresight Diversified Real Assets fund

Sustainable and Impact funds:

FP WHEB Sustainability Impact fund

WHEB Sustainable Impact fund (ICAV)

WHEB Environmental Impact fund (ICAV)

FP Foresight Sustainable Future Themes fund

Pengana WHEB Environmental Impact fund

Edward Guinness, CEO, Guinness Global Investors, said: “The diversification that listed real assets offer is as important as ever in today’s markets. Reuniting Mark Brennan with the funds he launched at FCM is a great opportunity to build our real assets franchise.

He added: “The FCM WHEB team are recognised thought leaders in responsible investment and will further enhance the expertise we have developed at Guinness. The FCM WHEB funds have attractive long-term prospects and investee companies are trading on historically low valuations.”