Our People Moves round-up this week covers appointments at Chikara Investments, Quilter Cheviot and Azimut Group. We have also featured individual stories this week such as Nomura Asset Management hiring Douglas Stewart as head of distribution EMEA, and IFGL naming Rob Allen as group chief executive officer.

Chikara Investments

UK-based investment specialist Chikara Investments LLP has promoted Theo Wyld to Portfolio Manager/Analyst for the Chikara Japan Income & Growth Fund and the CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc.

Wyld joined Chikara as an analyst in October 2024 from Ruffer LLP where he was latterly co-manager of the Ruffer Japanese Fund. He started at Ruffer in 2018, initially as an analyst. Prior to this, he spent three years as a research analyst covering UK equities in addition to selected global names at JM Finn.

Wyld is part of the Japanese investment team, working with Portfolio Manager/Analyst Megumi Takayama and Richard Aston. Richard manages the Chikara Japan Income & Growth Fund, launched in January 2013 and the CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc, launched in December 2015.

James Tollemache, CEO of Chikara, said: “We are pleased to announce Theo’s promotion to Portfolio Manager and Analyst of the Chikara Income & Growth Fund and the CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc. Theo has become an important part of the experienced Chikara Japanese investment team further deepening their considerable knowledge of the Japanese market.

“The team is fully equipped to continue to capture the opportunities within Japan arising from ongoing improvements in corporate governance.”

Quilter Cheviot

Quilter Cheviot, the discretionary wealth manager, has appointed Peter Gorogh as its new head of proposition.

Gorogh will lead Quilter Cheviot’s proposition function, working closely with the distribution team to drive an overarching strategy for propositions aimed at high net worth clients. The role will support both the firm’s investment management and financial planning offerings across the UK as well as its international footprint.

Gorogh previously spent nearly a decade at HSBC Private Bank, heading the UK investments business management, product development and product management functions. Most recently in a consulting capacity with Solve Partners, Gorogh worked with JM Finn as interim Head of Proposition, and with Rathbones on the merger between Rathbones and Investec Wealth & Investment.

He will report into Michelle Andrews, managing director – distribution, proposition and marketing.

Andrews said: “I am delighted to welcome Peter to Quilter Cheviot. He has considerable experience in designing and developing propositions that ultimately benefit the end client, and he will bring a fresh perspective and an accelerated focus to the enhancement of an already strong suite of propositions.”

Peter Gorogh added: “Quilter Cheviot has built a good reputation for supporting advisers and, in turn, helping clients accumulate and preserve their hard-earned wealth. I am really looking forward to working with the Quilter Cheviot team to build on this with an initial focus on the tailoring of propositions to meet the needs of some specific client segments.”

Azimut Group

Azimut Group has appointed Jackson Ng as Regional Head of Fintech, Asia, reinforcing its commitment to advancing digital innovation and financial technology solutions globally.

Based in Singapore, Jackson reports to Giorgio Medda, Group CEO and Global Head of Fintech at Azimut Group.

In his new role, Jackson will play a key part in the Group's digital strategy, digital transformation initiatives, and the development of a global fintech platform. He has authored a comprehensive white paper outlining the Group’s vision, strategy, and roadmap for digital transformation, scheduled for publication in the second quarter of 2025.