For many years, commentators have predicted consolidation, disruption and decline within the financial advice profession. Yet despite changing regulation, evolving technology, economic uncertainty and shifting consumer behaviours, the financial adviser market has continued to show resilience and growth and, in many respects, is becoming more professional and increasingly valued.

Rather than a decline in advice, there is growing recognition of the importance of trusted, regulated financial planning in an increasingly complex world.

Across the UK and international markets, demand for quality financial advice continues to rise. Individuals and families are facing more financial decisions than at any point in recent history. Retirement planning has become more complicated. Cross-border taxation is evolving rapidly. Pension legislation continues to change. Inheritance tax reforms are prompting renewed concern around estate planning. Meanwhile, geopolitical uncertainty, inflation, interest rates and volatile markets are causing many investors to seek reassurance and structure.

Against this backdrop, professional advice is no longer viewed as a luxury by many clients — it is increasingly seen as valuable.

Over the past four decades, we have seen the financial advice profession evolve dramatically. When Blacktower Financial Management was established in 1986, the advisory landscape looked entirely different. Advice was often transactional, localised and product-driven. Today, the market is far more sophisticated, holistic and internationally connected.

Clients now expect advisers to understand not only investments and pensions, but also taxation, succession planning, international residency issues, regulatory frameworks and long-term intergenerational wealth strategies. The role of the adviser has expanded considerably, and with that expansion the perceived value of advice has increased.

Importantly, this growth is not limited to one demographic. Younger generations are increasingly engaging with financial planning earlier in life, particularly around investment strategies, business exits, inheritance planning and international mobility. At the same time, ageing populations across Europe and beyond continue to create significant demand for retirement and later-life advice.

The international market is also expanding rapidly. More individuals are choosing to live, retire or work overseas, while maintaining financial ties to multiple jurisdictions. This creates a level of complexity that generic or automated financial solutions often struggle to address effectively. Internationally mobile clients typically require tailored, regulated advice that considers residency, taxation, pensions, estate planning and currency exposure simultaneously.

This is one of the reasons why cross-border advisory businesses continue to grow. Firms with international experience, robust compliance standards and multi-jurisdictional understanding may be well positioned to support modern clients.

Technology, while transformative, has not replaced advisers. Instead, it has improved efficiency, enhanced communication and allowed advisers to focus more on relationships and strategic planning. Artificial intelligence, cashflow modelling, digital onboarding systems and improved reporting tools are all helping firms deliver better outcomes and stronger client experiences. However, clients still value human judgement, reassurance and long-term relationships, particularly during periods of uncertainty.

The adviser of the future will almost certainly be more technologically enabled, but the human element of advice remains critical.

At the same time, the market is undergoing significant consolidation. Smaller firms are facing rising compliance costs, succession challenges and increasing operational demands. This is creating opportunities for larger, well-structured organisations and networks that can provide infrastructure, regulatory support, investment solutions and long-term continuity.

However, consolidation does not mean the loss of entrepreneurialism. In fact, many advisers are actively seeking environments where they can continue to grow their businesses while benefiting from greater scale, stronger systems and broader opportunities.

This is particularly evident within international advice markets, where regulatory complexity and operational demands have increased substantially over recent years. Advisers increasingly recognise the value of partnering with firms that possess deep compliance expertise, international licensing capabilities and long-established reputations.

Blacktower reflects these broader market trends. As we celebrate 40 years in business, we continue to see increasing demand for cross-border financial planning across Europe and internationally. Markets such as Portugal, Spain, the UAE and the United States continue to attract internationally mobile clients seeking sophisticated financial planning support.

What has perhaps changed most over the years is the professionalism of the industry itself. The quality of advisers entering and remaining within the profession has, in many cases, improved.

Standards are higher. Regulatory oversight is stronger. Clients are more informed. While regulation can sometimes be challenging, it has also contributed to strengthening consumer confidence and supporting the long-term credibility of the profession.

The firms that succeed over the next decade are likely to be those that combine technical expertise with trust, transparency, operational strength and long-term thinking.

There is also a growing recognition that advice businesses themselves are valuable long-term assets. Succession planning, acquisition opportunities and structured adviser buyout programmes are becoming increasingly important conversations within the sector. Many advisers are now considering not only how they serve clients today, but also how they create sustainable value for the future.

The reality is that financial advice remains a growth area, reflecting the increasing complexity of financial planning. Many clients are seeking guidance. Families often look for structure, retirees for reassurance, international residents for clarity, and business owners for planning support. Increasingly, people value long-term relationships with professionals they trust.

After four decades in this industry, one thing remains clear to me: quality financial advice continues to matter — and its importance appears to be increasing.

John Westwood is Group Chairman of Blacktower Financial Management