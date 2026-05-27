In this edition of The Big Interview, Gary Robinson, Publisher of Investment International, sits down with IFGL CEO Rob Allen one year after he stepped into the role to reflect on his first 12 months leading the business.

Click here to view the video or on the image below.

Rob discusses the highs, challenges, and key lessons from his first year as CEO, including navigating global events, supporting colleagues through difficult circumstances, and helping shape the future direction of IFGL. The conversation also explores:

• Leadership and empowering people

• Building a colleague-first culture

• The Optium acquisition and expansion plans

• Growth opportunities across Europe

• IFGL’s long-term strategy and vision

• Family, sport, and life

Outside the office Rob shares why he believes IFGL’s best days are still ahead, and why this feels like only the beginning. Subscribe to Investment International for more interviews, insights and conversations with leaders shaping the future of international financial services.