International Financial Group Limited (IFGL) has appointed Rob Allen as group chief executive officer (CEO).

Allen (pictured) will succeed David Kneeshaw as CEO on 1 May 2025.

He joins IFGL from Independent Wealth Planners (IWP), a provider of financial planning solutions across the UK, where he was CEO.

Luigi Sbrozzi, partner and Robert Perry, senior principal at Cinven, the majority shareholder of IFGL said: “Rob has significant leadership experience and a very successful track record of developing and growing large financial services distribution businesses.

“We believe Rob is the right person to lead IFGL through its next phase of growth.”

Allen brings more than 25 years’ experience across financial services to the role, having held senior leadership positions in some of the most well-known and recognised names in the industry, including NatWest Group Plc, HSBC, and Westpac Banking Corporation.

Allen said: “IFGL is a standout success story. It's clear that the business continues to thrive because of its outstanding people, deep relationships with advisers and its absolute commitment to both serving its customers to the absolute best of its ability and conducting itself in a highly ethical manner.

“David and the team have built a formidable business, and with these strong foundations in place I am excited by the opportunities ahead.”

As an independent provider of investment, savings and protection solutions to expats and wealth management clients globally, IFGL has $27bn in assets under administration and 400 worldwide broker partners. The business has a well-developed strategy of organic growth by opening up new markets, and also through targeted merger and acquisition activity.

Outgoing CEO, David Kneeshaw, added: “Rob’s global background and key distribution knowledge were key factors in the selection process. I am delighted that Rob will lead IFGL as I retire and am confident the business will continue to develop at pace and with significant success.”