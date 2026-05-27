The international wealth advisory model is no longer just under pressure. It is changing in a fundamental way.

However, much of the industry continues to operate as if the old assumptions still apply.

For years, the model was simple. High payouts, relatively light infrastructure, and an expectation that growth would continue regardless of what sat beneath it. It rewarded production, often at the expense of structure, governance, and long-term value.

For a long time, that was enough. It no longer is.

Markets have evolved. Regulation has tightened across jurisdictions. Clients are more informed, more selective, and far less tolerant of poor outcomes.

In many cases, the model has not kept pace. What we are seeing now is not a temporary shift, it is structural. And it is beginning to expose weaknesses that have existed for some time.

Pressure is coming from multiple directions; regulatory scrutiny is increasing, client expectations are rising, and long-standing gaps in compliance and operational frameworks are becoming more visible, and harder to defend.

As a result, a clear divide is emerging within the industry. On one side are firms that have invested in governance, infrastructure, and long-term sustainability. On the other are those still operating on legacy models built for a different environment.

From the outside, they may appear similar. In reality, they are not. This is where the disconnect begins.

Many advisers still believe they are building something of lasting value. They believe they own their client relationships, that their book has transferable worth, and that the platform around them will continue to support that value over time.

Increasingly, those assumptions are being tested. More advisers are starting to ask more direct questions. What do I actually own? What is my business worth in real terms? And what exactly am I building this on?

For a significant portion of the market, there are no clear answers. Client ownership remains one of the most persistent misconceptions in international advice. Advisers are often positioned as business builders, yet operate within structures where control is limited, portability is uncertain, and long-term value is unclear. In many cases, this only becomes fully visible over time.

Against this backdrop, parts of the industry have already begun to adapt. Within Team's International Division, through NEBA Private Clients and NEBA Wealth Management, there has been a deliberate move away from the traditional model. This has not been driven by preference, but by necessity.

The focus has been on aligning adviser success with long-term sustainability. That has meant making decisions that are not always attractive in the short term. Raising entry standards, strengthening compliance, and prioritising quality over volume.

In 2025, more than one hundred adviser applications were declined for failing to meet those standards. Not because growth was unavailable, but because not all growth contributes to long-term value, particularly within a PLC environment, where expectations around governance and accountability are significantly higher.

Some of those advisers will recognise this, and understand the reasons.

In many cases, the conversation did not end there. A clear pathway was set out, outlining what needed to change and improve in order to operate within a more structured and sustainable framework.

The impact of this shift is now becoming visible. Adviser numbers have grown. Assets under management have increased. Retention has remained consistently strong. More importantly, the business has moved beyond integration into sustained profitability.

This is not accidental. It is the result of building with a long-term view in an industry that has often prioritised short-term outcomes.

What is also changing is adviser behaviour. The focus is no longer just income. Increasingly, it is about ownership, control, and long-term value. Advisers are beginning to ask not just how much they can earn, but what they are actually creating. That shift matters because it highlights a fundamental issue within the market. Many advisers are operating within frameworks that do not support those outcomes. They are building, but not necessarily owning. Producing, but not always creating transferable value.

Within the NEBA model, this has been addressed directly. Advisers are positioned to retain ownership of their client relationships, while operating within a broader PLC-backed structure that provides regulatory strength, operational support, and long-term continuity.

Achieving that balance has historically been difficult. It is now becoming increasingly important. The international advice market is not disappearing. If anything, it is becoming more important. But it is also becoming more demanding, more transparent, and less forgiving of weak foundations. The gap between firms that are adapting and those that are not will continue to widen. For advisers, the question is no longer simply how much can be earned this year, it is where they are building, and whether that platform will still have value in the years ahead.

Because this shift is not something that may happen. It is already happening. And for many, that realisation is coming later than it should.

John Beverley is Head of International at Team