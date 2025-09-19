The shortlist and finalists for the 26th Annual II Awards 2025 have been revealed.

Judges will now deliberate as to decide the winners and highly commended in each category. and for the last five years of these awards (now in their 26th year) we have added a reader's vote element to sit alongside our judges votes on a selection of awards.

The readers vote categories and the voting will be announced on Monday 22 September at 5pm UK Time.

Shortlist and finalists for the 26th Annual II Awards 2025

Best Employee Benefits Solutions - Sponsored By Finance Isle of Man

AES International

JTC Group

Skybound Wealth Management

Zurich Integrated Benefits & International Life

Best ESG/Sustainability Fund

Capital International Group, Fusion ESG

KBI Global Investors, KBIGI Circular Economy Strategy

Rathbone Asset Management, Rathbone SICAV Ethical Bond Fund

Best Fintech Innovation

Holborn Assets

Hoxton Wealth

AG2R LA MONDIALE

DOST Digital Innovations Center

Zurich Workplace Solutions

Best International Discretionary Fund Manager

Evelyn Partners

LGT Wealth Management

Rathbone Investment Management

Best International Financial Centre

Guernsey

Isle of Man

Jersey

Best International Fund Group

Canaccord Wealth

Marlborough Group

VAM Funds

Best International Pension Product

IFGL Pensions, The IFGL SIPP

Novia Global

Zurich Integrated Benefits, International Pension Plan

JTC Group

iPensions Group

Best International Platform

Ardan International

Morningstar Wealth

Capital International Group

Novia Global

Best International Portfolio Bond

Access Portfolio - Investors Trust

PIMS - RL360

Premiere Account - Canada Life

Global Select - Hansard

Best International Life Protection Plan

IPME+ - Friends Provident International Limited

Zurich International Group Risk Solution - Zurich Integrated Benefits and International Life

Best International Pension Provider

Novia Global

iPensions Group

Zurich

IFGL Pensions

JTC Group

Best International Savings Plan

Offshore Savings Account - Canada Life International

JTC Streamliner - JTC

Regular Savings Plan – RL360

S&P 500 Index – Investor Trust

Ascend - Hansard

Best International Trust Product

IFGL Global Trusts

Alltrust Family Pension Trust (FPT) - AllTrust/The UAP Group

Wealth Preservation Account - Canada Life International

Best International Life Group (Non-UK)

IFGL

Utmost Group

Zurich Integrated Benefits & International Life Limited

Best International Life Group (UK)

Canada Life International

Utmost Group

Contribution to Diversity & Inclusion Award

AG2R LA MONDIALE

Abbey Wealth

LGT Wealth Management

Holborn Assets

DOST Digital Innovations Center

International Campaign of the Year

Hoxton Wealth

Utmost Wealth Solutions

Hansard

AXA IM Select

Canada Life International

Novia Global

Zurich Integrated Benefits & International Life Limited

Isle of Man for Life

International DFM Fund/Product of the Year

LGT Wealth Management - International Model Portfolio Service

Marlborough - Ireland-domiciled multi-asset portfolio range

Rathbone Asset Management/Rathbone SICAV Ethical Bond Fund

Excellence in Citizenship Services

DOST

Holborn Assets

Melbourne Capital Group

Excellence in Trust and Estate Planning

AllTrust/The UAP Group

International Financial Group Limited

Wealth Preservation Account – Canada Life International

Excellence in Sustainability

AG2R LA MONDIALE

International Financial Group Limited

JTC Group

KBI Global Investors

LGT Wealth Management

Zurich Integrated Benefits & International Life

Best Emerging Talent (Advisers) – sponsored by IFGL

Jason Swan - Holborn Assets

Ravinder Gill - Hoxton Wealth

Lindsay Paris - Investors Trust

Craig French - TallRock Capital Pte Ltd

Adam Humphries - Melbourne Capital Group

Luke White - Melbourne Capital Group

Excellence in Advisory Best Practice (by region) - sponsored by Utmost

Abbey Wealth

Titan Wealth International

Aiva

Blacktower FM

Carrick Wealth

Hoxton Wealth

Holborn Assets

Infinity Financial Solutions

Metis

Private Client Consultancy Wealth Management

Skybound Wealth Management

TallRock Capital Pte Ltd

Excellence in Client Service (by region) - Advisers - sponsored by Hansard

Abbey Wealth

Acuma

Aiva

Ally Wealth Management

Carrick Wealth

Holborn Assets

Hoxton Wealth

Skybound Wealth Management

TallRock Capital Pte Ltd

Titan Wealth International

Excellence in Client Service (by region) - Industry

Ardan International

Hansard

Investors Trust

LGT Wealth Management

Marlborough

Melbourne Capital Group

Novia Global

Qualitas Funds

World of America Global Partners

Excellence in Fintech - sponsored by Finance Isle of Man

Hansard

Hoxton Wealth

Investors Trust

Jacobi

Skybound Asset Management

*Excellence in Fintech - sponsored by Finance Isle of Man will feature winners for both Industry and Advisers categories

Unsung Hero Award

Phill Pennick - Abbey Wealth

Catherine Ross - Abbey Wealth

Claire Irvine - Nexus Global

Karen Ogilvie - Blacktower FM

Bryan Austen - Carrick Wealth

Vida Ip - Investors Trust

Rob Atherton - Melbourne Capital Group

Charlie Warren - Hoxton Wealth

Personality of the Year (Advisers)

Chris Ball – Hoxton Wealth

Vesper France - Abbey Wealth

Sam Instone - AES International

John Westwood – Blacktower FM

Jarrad Brown - Global Financial Consultants

Personality of the Year (Industry)

James Floyd - AllTrust/The UAP Group

Ashok Sardana - Continental Group

Nathan Sweeney - Marlborough

Rod Guest - Marlborough

Jonathan Brown - Hansard

Company of the Year (Advisers)

AES International

Blacktower FM

Hoxton Wealth

Infinity Financial Solutions

Melbourne Capital Group

Skybound Wealth Management

Company of the Year (Industry)

International Financial Group Limited (IFGL)

Investors Trust

Marlborough

Utmost Group

** Shortlists/Finalists for the following awards to be revealed at the awards ceremony:

Excellence in Innovation within International Financial Centres - sponsored by Finance Isle of Man,

Excellence in Private Banking

II Special Award

Excellence in Trust and Estate Planning

Best Protection Provider

Best Non-Life Protection Product

Best International Private Medical Insurance (IPMI)

The results of 26th Annual II Awards 2025 will be premiered on the II and IA home pages at 4pm on Thursday October 9, 2025.