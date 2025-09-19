The shortlist and finalists for the 26th Annual II Awards 2025 have been revealed.
Judges will now deliberate as to decide the winners and highly commended in each category. and for the last five years of these awards (now in their 26th year) we have added a reader's vote element to sit alongside our judges votes on a selection of awards.
The readers vote categories and the voting will be announced on Monday 22 September at 5pm UK Time.
Shortlist and finalists for the 26th Annual II Awards 2025
Best Employee Benefits Solutions - Sponsored By Finance Isle of Man
AES International
JTC Group
Skybound Wealth Management
Zurich Integrated Benefits & International Life
Best ESG/Sustainability Fund
Capital International Group, Fusion ESG
KBI Global Investors, KBIGI Circular Economy Strategy
Rathbone Asset Management, Rathbone SICAV Ethical Bond Fund
Best Fintech Innovation
Holborn Assets
Hoxton Wealth
AG2R LA MONDIALE
DOST Digital Innovations Center
Zurich Workplace Solutions
Best International Discretionary Fund Manager
Evelyn Partners
LGT Wealth Management
Rathbone Investment Management
Best International Financial Centre
Guernsey
Isle of Man
Jersey
Best International Fund Group
Canaccord Wealth
Marlborough Group
VAM Funds
Best International Pension Product
IFGL Pensions, The IFGL SIPP
Novia Global
Zurich Integrated Benefits, International Pension Plan
JTC Group
iPensions Group
Best International Platform
Ardan International
Morningstar Wealth
Capital International Group
Novia Global
Best International Portfolio Bond
Access Portfolio - Investors Trust
PIMS - RL360
Premiere Account - Canada Life
Global Select - Hansard
Best International Life Protection Plan
IPME+ - Friends Provident International Limited
Zurich International Group Risk Solution - Zurich Integrated Benefits and International Life
Best International Pension Provider
Novia Global
iPensions Group
Zurich
IFGL Pensions
JTC Group
Best International Savings Plan
Offshore Savings Account - Canada Life International
JTC Streamliner - JTC
Regular Savings Plan – RL360
S&P 500 Index – Investor Trust
Ascend - Hansard
Best International Trust Product
IFGL Global Trusts
Alltrust Family Pension Trust (FPT) - AllTrust/The UAP Group
Wealth Preservation Account - Canada Life International
Best International Life Group (Non-UK)
IFGL
Utmost Group
Zurich Integrated Benefits & International Life Limited
Best International Life Group (UK)
Canada Life International
Utmost Group
Contribution to Diversity & Inclusion Award
AG2R LA MONDIALE
Abbey Wealth
LGT Wealth Management
Holborn Assets
DOST Digital Innovations Center
International Campaign of the Year
Hoxton Wealth
Utmost Wealth Solutions
Hansard
AXA IM Select
Canada Life International
Novia Global
Zurich Integrated Benefits & International Life Limited
Isle of Man for Life
International DFM Fund/Product of the Year
LGT Wealth Management - International Model Portfolio Service
Marlborough - Ireland-domiciled multi-asset portfolio range
Rathbone Asset Management/Rathbone SICAV Ethical Bond Fund
Excellence in Citizenship Services
DOST
Holborn Assets
Melbourne Capital Group
Excellence in Trust and Estate Planning
AllTrust/The UAP Group
International Financial Group Limited
Wealth Preservation Account – Canada Life International
Excellence in Sustainability
AG2R LA MONDIALE
International Financial Group Limited
JTC Group
KBI Global Investors
LGT Wealth Management
Zurich Integrated Benefits & International Life
Best Emerging Talent (Advisers) – sponsored by IFGL
Jason Swan - Holborn Assets
Ravinder Gill - Hoxton Wealth
Lindsay Paris - Investors Trust
Craig French - TallRock Capital Pte Ltd
Adam Humphries - Melbourne Capital Group
Luke White - Melbourne Capital Group
Excellence in Advisory Best Practice (by region) - sponsored by Utmost
Abbey Wealth
Titan Wealth International
Aiva
Blacktower FM
Carrick Wealth
Hoxton Wealth
Holborn Assets
Infinity Financial Solutions
Metis
Private Client Consultancy Wealth Management
Skybound Wealth Management
TallRock Capital Pte Ltd
Excellence in Client Service (by region) - Advisers - sponsored by Hansard
Abbey Wealth
Acuma
Aiva
Ally Wealth Management
Carrick Wealth
Holborn Assets
Hoxton Wealth
Skybound Wealth Management
TallRock Capital Pte Ltd
Titan Wealth International
Excellence in Client Service (by region) - Industry
Ardan International
Hansard
Investors Trust
LGT Wealth Management
Marlborough
Melbourne Capital Group
Novia Global
Qualitas Funds
World of America Global Partners
Excellence in Fintech - sponsored by Finance Isle of Man
Hansard
Hoxton Wealth
Investors Trust
Jacobi
Skybound Asset Management
*Excellence in Fintech - sponsored by Finance Isle of Man will feature winners for both Industry and Advisers categories
Unsung Hero Award
Phill Pennick - Abbey Wealth
Catherine Ross - Abbey Wealth
Claire Irvine - Nexus Global
Karen Ogilvie - Blacktower FM
Bryan Austen - Carrick Wealth
Vida Ip - Investors Trust
Rob Atherton - Melbourne Capital Group
Charlie Warren - Hoxton Wealth
Personality of the Year (Advisers)
Chris Ball – Hoxton Wealth
Vesper France - Abbey Wealth
Sam Instone - AES International
John Westwood – Blacktower FM
Jarrad Brown - Global Financial Consultants
Personality of the Year (Industry)
James Floyd - AllTrust/The UAP Group
Ashok Sardana - Continental Group
Nathan Sweeney - Marlborough
Rod Guest - Marlborough
Jonathan Brown - Hansard
Company of the Year (Advisers)
AES International
Blacktower FM
Hoxton Wealth
Infinity Financial Solutions
Melbourne Capital Group
Skybound Wealth Management
Company of the Year (Industry)
International Financial Group Limited (IFGL)
Investors Trust
Marlborough
Utmost Group
** Shortlists/Finalists for the following awards to be revealed at the awards ceremony:
Excellence in Innovation within International Financial Centres - sponsored by Finance Isle of Man,
Excellence in Private Banking
II Special Award
Excellence in Trust and Estate Planning
Best Protection Provider
Best Non-Life Protection Product
Best International Private Medical Insurance (IPMI)
The results of 26th Annual II Awards 2025 will be premiered on the II and IA home pages at 4pm on Thursday October 9, 2025.