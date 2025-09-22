Voting has now officially begun for a selection of categories for II Awards 2025, with subscribers of both II and sister title International adviser able to vote for their favourites for the next ten days.
The full shortlist and finalists for the 26th Annual II Awards 2025 have been revealed here.
Judges will now deliberate as to decide the winners and highly commended in each category. And for the last five years of these awards (now in their 26th year) we have added a reader's vote element to sit alongside our judges votes on a selection of awards.
Awards that include readers votes will be judged two ways with 50% of the vote being decided by the number of readers votes cast and the other 50% based on judges votes.
The full shortlist is here, with the categories available to vote on for The 26th Annual II Awards 2025 listed below.
Best Emerging Talent (Advisers) – sponsored by IFGL. Click here to vote.
Jason Swan - Holborn Assets
Ravinder Gill - Hoxton Wealth
Craig French - TallRock Capital Pte Ltd
Best Emerging Talent. Click here to vote.
Lindsay Paris - Investors Trust
Adam Humphries - Melbourne Capital Group
Luke White - Melbourne Capital Group
Excellence in Client Service (by region) - Advisers - sponsored by Hansard (Click here to vote)
Abbey Wealth
Aiva
Ally Wealth Management
Carrick Wealth
Holborn Assets
Hoxton Wealth
Skybound Wealth Management
TallRock Capital Pte Ltd
Titan Wealth International
Excellence in Client Service (by region) - Industry (Click here to vote).
RL360
Hansard
Investors Trust
LGT Wealth Management
Marlborough
Melbourne Capital Group
Novia Global
Qualitas Funds
World of America Global Partners
Unsung Hero Award (Click here to vote)
Phill Pennick - Abbey Wealth
Catherine Ross - Abbey Wealth
Claire Irvine - Nexus Global
Karen Ogilvie - Blacktower FM
Bryan Austen - Carrick Wealth
Vida Ip - Investors Trust
Rob Atherton - Melbourne Capital Group
Charlie Warren - Hoxton Wealth
Personality of the Year (Advisers). Click here to vote.
Chris Ball – Hoxton Wealth
Vesper France - Abbey Wealth
Sam Instone - AES International
John Westwood – Blacktower FM
Jarrad Brown - Global Financial Consultants
Personality of the Year (Industry). Click here to vote.
James Floyd - AllTrust/The UAP Group
Ashok Sardana - Continental Group
Nathan Sweeney - Marlborough
Rod Guest - Marlborough
Jonathan Brown - Hansard
Company of the Year (Advisers). Click here to vote.
AES International
Blacktower FM
Hoxton Wealth
Infinity Financial Solutions
Melbourne Capital Group
Skybound Wealth Management
Titan Wealth International
Company of the Year (Industry). Click here to vote.
International Financial Group Limited (IFGL)
Investors Trust
Marlborough
Utmost Group