Simon Pack is to retire from IFGL at the end of March 2026 after 25 years of service.

Pack, pictured above, originally joined what was then Scottish Life International in 2001 and helped develop and implement the business strategy for growth that underpinned Scottish Life International’s evolution into RL360 and then IFGL. It is expected that his successor will be announced in August 2025, and Pack will work closely with them to ensure a smooth handover.

Before joining IFGL, Pack had a successful career with Royal Sun Alliance International (now Friends Provident and previously Lloyd’s Life Assurance) in both London and Hong Kong.

Pack, a well-known and popular figure in international financial services, follows long-term colleague and IFGL CEO David Kneeshaw, in leaving IFGL who also announced his retirement earlier this year, as reported. Kneeshaw's retirement was followed by the appointment of new IFGL CEO Rob Allen, who joined the company on May 1, 2025, as reported. Pack will be continuing with the company for another nine months util he officially leaves in March next year

IFGL CEO Rob Allen paid tribute to Simon’s contribution to the business.

“Simon has played a huge part in IFGL’s growth and success over the last 25 years and I want to thank him for shaping IFGL into the company it is today," Allen said. "Simon will be an extremely hard act to follow and I’m delighted that he will be on hand until next year to help his replacement settle into the role.”

Pack added: “I am sad to be leaving but am proud of the business that IFGL has become. We have grown from a business with less than one billion funds under management to a company of more than 25 times that size.”