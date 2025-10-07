Bank Aston has hired Will Davey as chief financial officer as it builds out its senior team ahead of onboarding customers in 2026.

The Guernsey-based bank for offshore trustees, investment funds and family offices launched in June 2025.

Davey previously spent 11 years in Credit Suisse’s Switzerland office, most recently as managing director and deputy CFO of Credit Suisse AG’s parent bank UBS, overseeing the transition of key finance processes to UBS during its merger with Credit Suisse.

Before the merger Davey was group head of liquidity management and prior to that he spent more than two decades in Guernsey with Credit Suisse.

Bank Aston’s latest hire marks the third major appointment in the last two months, following the appointment of the first two non-executive directors, Claire Whittet and Roy McGregor.

Davey said: “I’m excited to have joined Bank Aston – a true source of pride here on the island – and the team led by CEO Paul Gorman and the co-founders James Bennett and Jay Goss.

“The bank has a clear and specific mission: to improve banking for offshore customers with a service that is faster, better, simpler and tailored to their needs. The current offshore banking landscape is tired and stale – I know it and clients know it, too.

“To be able to lead Bank Aston in shaking things up is a challenge I’m looking forward to.”

Gorman added: “We are extremely pleased to have been able to attract someone of Will’s calibre to Bank Aston as our CFO. He has tremendous experience through his many senior roles at one of the world’s largest banks, as well as an appetite for good governance and a desire to build something that will truly make offshore banking better.”