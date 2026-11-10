Deutsche Asset Management’s Xtrackers and AI fintech specialist Stratiphy are teaming up to make ETFs more easily available to UK retail investors.

The collaboration – which combines Xtrackers' ETF product range with Stratiphy's digital portfolio construction capabilities – will see Stratiphy make selected Xtrackers ETFs available through its online platform and include them in automated investment strategies.

Investors can tailor their investment approach by adjusting regional, sector, index and factor allocations through Xtrackers ETFs on Stratiphy's platform. This includes choosing exposure to specific geographic markets, industries and investment characteristics such as quality, value, momentum and minimum volatility, resulting in diversified portfolios that are rebalanced based on the investor's selected strategy.

Toby Dudley-Smith, head of passive sales, UK, Ireland and Channel Islands, Deutsche Asset Management, said: "Retail investors increasingly expect the same quality of investment solutions that have traditionally been available through wealth management channels.

“By combining Xtrackers' ETF expertise with Stratiphy's portfolio construction capabilities, we are helping make professional wealth management solutions more accessible to retail investors."

Daniel Gold, CEO, Stratiphy, added: "Our mission is to make sophisticated portfolio construction accessible to a much wider audience. Through our partnership with Xtrackers, investors can benefit from professional investment approaches, personalised asset allocation and broad diversification using ETFs as the core building blocks of their portfolios."