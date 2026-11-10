The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has formed a Markets Expert Advisory Group to improve the resilience, efficiency, accessibility and competitiveness of Australia’s capital markets.

The group will convene market leaders and experts to help make practical improvements to Australia’s capital markets and boost the superannuation system, which is projected to reach $8.1trn by 2035.

Finding ways to improve access for domestic and overseas investors, expanding capital-raising pathways, and enhancing liquidity will be included in the group’s remit.

ASIC Commissioner Simone Constant said: “We are operating in a heightened strategic risk environment of market and credit risk uncertainty, growing cyber, AI and real economy risks and industrial-scale disruption and globalisation of traditional investment and capital markets operations and practices.

“A renewed focus on resilience and transparency is vital. Our ambition should be to grow Australia’s capital markets while maintaining the trust and confidence on which they depend.

She added: “Our goal should not be to simply remain relevant in this change super-cycle, but to lay foundations for Australia to thrive and grow in the changed economic world that is forming.”