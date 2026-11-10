Titan Wealth has launched a private client business in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

As well as providing wealth planning and investment advice to individuals and families whose wealth spans different jurisdictions or generations, Titan Private Clients liaises with the other professionals who advise them.

Headed up by Mark Leale, Titan Private Clients has been launched in response to the growing number of internationally connected families based in the UAE and wider region.

Each client is assigned a planner who coordinates with the client's tax adviser, investment manager, fiduciary, lawyer and private bank, so that every recommendation is made holistically.

The client’s plan can cover investments, retirement, tax and structuring, estate and legacy, protection and business wealth. Where a family needs further expertise, the planner can draw on specialists across the Titan Wealth group and the wider professional community.

The firm is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) and is supported by the wider Titan Wealth group.

Mark Leale, senior executive officer of Titan Private Clients, said: "In our experience, the most value is lost not within individual disciplines but between them.

“Many of the families we work with have good advisers in several countries, but that advice is often given in isolation, and too often the client is left holding it all together. Our job is to bring it into one plan, working alongside the advisers our clients already trust."

Dan Dickinson, CEO of Titan Wealth International, said: "Our ambition is to build the first truly global wealth management business, known for giving great advice and for supporting clients wherever they go in the world.

“Titan Private Clients adds to what we already offer in the UAE, giving families with more complex, cross-border affairs one relationship that brings the right expertise together around them."