These are just a few of the headlines appearing regularly in global news this year. Whether driven by changes in tax policy, concerns over long-term wealth protection, or simply the pursuit of a better lifestyle, wealthy families are relocating at a pace not previously recorded.

The UK, in particular, has captured global attention. Last year alone, around 1,000 millionaires moved from the UK to the UAE — a trend that now appears to be accelerating. High-profile names, such as Lakshmi Mittal, have publicly indicated a shift in residency following major changes to the UK's non-dom regime.

Meanwhile, warnings of a 'dangerous brain drain' continue to surface in economic commentary. But these headlines are merely the surface of a much deeper movement: a significant shift in where affluent families choose to live, invest, and build their futures. So, what does this mean for successful families evaluating their next steps? Is this media noise or a genuine signal that strategic relocation matters more than ever?

The global surge in wealth migration

Before examining why families are choosing the UAE, it is important to understand the larger trend. According to Henley & Partners, around 142,000 millionaires will relocate internationally this year — the highest number ever recorded. The UK alone is projected to see a net outflow of roughly 16,500 millionaires in 2024, with the Autumn Budget creating further uncertainty around wealth, inheritance, property structures, and long-term estate planning. Analysts expect this trend to intensify into 2026 and beyond. At the same time, countries are competing more aggressively than ever for mobile wealth. Many now offer:

Tax incentives

Infrastructure investment

Investor-friendly residency programmes

High-quality education and healthcare ecosystems

Safe, stable environments for families

Among these destinations, the UAE stands out as the world's number-one wealth magnet. The country expects a net inflow of 9,800 millionaires in 2025, according to the Khaleej Times. This is not random movement — it is a deliberate shift of families and capital towards a jurisdiction that offers both protection and opportunity.

Why the UAE — and Dubai in particular — has become the leading destination

After more than 20 years living and working in Dubai, I have seen firsthand how the right jurisdiction can transform a family's wealth, security, and overall quality of life. While tax efficiency is often assumed to be the only driver, the reality is far broader — and far more important.

Common motivations for high-net-worth relocation

Families are increasingly leaving jurisdictions like the UK due to:

Abolition of non-dom status

Higher capital gains tax

Inheritance tax exposure

Ongoing uncertainty in trust and estate structures

More aggressive tax enforcement policies

Rising property-related taxes

But beyond tax alone, lifestyle and long-term resilience matter deeply.

Real examples from relocating families

A London founder who recently sold their company told me their move was driven by two priorities:

Protecting the proceeds of a lifetime's work, Securing a stable environment for their children's future education and wellbeing.

Another family of four relocated to Dubai seeking safety, multiculturalism, healthcare quality, and global connectivity. A year later, they are thriving both professionally and personally. And they are far from alone. Dubai's population surpassed 4 million residents this year — almost double what it was when my family arrived. This is a city, and a country, built for long-term growth.

Five essential considerations for HNW families moving to Dubai

If you are exploring a move to the UAE — or specifically Dubai — here are the five critical areas you must evaluate carefully.

Residency and Legal Structure

Understanding your visa options is fundamental. Popular choices include:

10-year Golden Visa

5-year Green Visa

Business-owner and investor residency

Employment-based residency

Residency should be planned in parallel with your UK tax ties, trust arrangements, estate planning, and global asset map. Early planning prevents costly mistakes and ensures clean transitions.

Tax and cross-border wealth planning

The UAE offers 0% income tax, no capital gains tax, and no inheritance tax. However, moving from the UK requires sophisticated cross-border structuring. Families should review:

Exposure to UK tax after departure

Whether they remain UK-domiciled

Double-tax considerations based on global assets

Optimal use of foundations, holding companies, or a family office

How business ownership and investment portfolios are structured

Working with a fiduciary — one legally obligated to act in your best interest — can prevent both non-compliance risks and unnecessary taxation.

Family infrastructure: schools, healthcare, and safety

Dubai excels in family infrastructure, but careful planning is essential.

Education

The KHDA provides independent school inspections, rating systems, and side-by-side comparisons. Curriculums vary widely — including British, IB, American, and Indian — and fees differ dramatically. My own children have been educated here, and the standards have been outstanding. But research upfront makes a significant difference.

Healthcare

Dubai operates a mandatory private health insurance model. Employers must provide coverage, though the quality and scope vary considerably. Senior executives and entrepreneurs must understand exactly what is included.

Safety

The UAE is one of the safest countries in the world, with exceptionally effective policing. Families consistently cite this as a major benefit of living here.

Cost of living and property strategy

Housing, schooling, and healthcare all follow different cost dynamics compared with the UK. One family we advised assumed renting would save money. In fact, owning provided far greater stability and long-term value, aligned with their future plans.

Consider:

Rent vs. buy

Location based on schooling and commute

Total cost of living modelling

Lifestyle assumptions

Long-term residency objectives

Optimistic budgeting is one of the most common mistakes. Realistic modelling avoids surprises.

Exit and contingency planning

Not every family views the UAE as a permanent home. Some treat it as part of a global mobility portfolio — a strategic hub for an important phase of life. Your plan should allow for:

Changes in UK or UAE tax policy

Shifts in business interests

Children's education and global opportunities

Asset base diversification

Potential future jurisdictions

Flexibility is key. Personally, I value the UAE's growth mindset, multicultural environment, economic strengths, and the lifestyle balance it offers — especially around health, fitness, and family life. After two decades, I have no reason to leave.

The future of wealth migration: what families should expect in 2026

Global wealth migration is not slowing — it is accelerating. More high-net-worth families are prioritising countries that offer:

Stability

Predictable regulation

Tax efficiency

World-class lifestyle infrastructure

Security

Long-term economic opportunity

The UAE is set to strengthen its position as a global wealth hub well into 2026 and beyond. WEXIT — the movement of wealthy families out of the UK — is not a media cycle. It is part of a broader realignment of where global wealth chooses to live, work, and thrive. Dubai stands out not simply because of tax benefits, but because it supports the three pillars of long-term success:

Wealth preservation

Lifestyle quality

Family security and opportunityRelocating is never merely a logistical move. It is a decision that shapes your family's next decade - or even the next generation.

