The financial advice profession has changed dramatically over the past two decades. Much of that change can be traced back to the Retail Distribution Review (RDR), which transformed how advisers are paid and accelerated the shift from product distribution to professional financial planning.

Today, clients expect transparency, expertise and ongoing value. Advisers are expected to operate to higher professional standards than ever before. Regulatory requirements continue to evolve, technology continues to advance and client expectations continue to rise.

Against this backdrop, advisers are increasingly asking an important question:

What kind of firm do I want to build my career with?

While remuneration remains important, it is no longer the defining factor it once was. Increasingly, advisers are looking for businesses that can support their long-term ambitions, help them develop professionally and provide an environment where they can focus on delivering exceptional client outcomes.

We believe this is one of the reasons advisers are attracted to Blacktower.

A profession built on trust

Financial advice is fundamentally about relationships.

Clients trust advisers with some of the most important decisions they will ever make. Retirement planning, succession planning, investment strategy and cross-border wealth management all require expertise, integrity and a long-term approach.

An adviser's reputation is therefore one of their most valuable assets.

When advisers join a firm, they are effectively placing that reputation alongside the firm's own brand and culture. It is a decision that should never be taken lightly.

For many advisers, joining a business with an established reputation, robust governance and a clear commitment to clients provides confidence that they are building their future on solid foundations.

At Blacktower, we have spent four decades building those foundations.

Since 1986, we have grown from a single office into an international wealth management group serving clients across multiple jurisdictions, while remaining committed to the principles that have guided us from the beginning: professionalism, integrity and putting clients first.

More than just a job

The best advisers are not simply looking for employment. They are looking for opportunity. They want to develop their careers, expand their knowledge and build long-term relationships with clients. They want access to experienced colleagues, technical expertise and a supportive environment that enables them to grow.

We recognise that successful advisers need more than a desk and a compliance manual. They need a business that invests in them.

That investment takes many forms. It includes ongoing professional development, access to technical specialists, support with complex client cases and exposure to a diverse international client base.

It also means creating pathways for career progression that allow talented individuals to build meaningful and rewarding careers over the long term.

The advantage of an international business

One of the attractions of Blacktower is the breadth of opportunity available across our international network.

Today's clients are increasingly mobile. They relocate, retire abroad, own assets in multiple countries and face financial planning challenges that often cross borders.

As a result, advisers need access to expertise that extends beyond a single jurisdiction.

Our international presence provides advisers with opportunities to work alongside colleagues across multiple markets, develop specialist knowledge and support clients with increasingly sophisticated planning requirements.

For ambitious advisers, this can create opportunities that may be less readily available in more locally focused firms.

It also provides valuable professional development, allowing advisers to broaden their expertise and deepen their understanding of international wealth management.

Support that allows advisers to advise

One of the most common frustrations advisers express when considering a move is the amount of time spent dealing with administration, operational issues and unnecessary complexity.

Most advisers entered the profession because they enjoy working with people and helping clients achieve their goals. They did not enter the profession to spend their days navigating systems, chasing paperwork or managing operational processes.

A successful advice business should allow advisers to focus on what they do best. That requires investment in infrastructure, compliance, operations, technology and support teams.

Our objective has always been to create an environment where advisers can spend more time with clients and less time dealing with distractions.

By providing strong operational support and robust governance frameworks, we enable advisers to focus on delivering advice and building relationships.

A culture of collaboration

One of the greatest strengths of any business is its people.

Over the years, we have worked hard to build a culture that encourages collaboration, knowledge sharing and mutual support.

Financial planning is becoming increasingly complex. No adviser can be expected to have every answer to every question.

The strongest businesses are those where advisers can draw upon the expertise of colleagues, specialists and leadership teams when required.

Many advisers who join Blacktower comment on the willingness of colleagues across the business to share knowledge and support one another. That collaborative culture benefits both advisers and clients. It helps advisers continue developing professionally while supporting the delivery of high-quality client service

Stability matters

The advice profession continues to experience significant consolidation. Acquisitions, mergers and private equity investment have become increasingly common throughout the sector.

While change can create opportunities, advisers also value stability.

They want confidence that the business they join has a clear vision, strong leadership and a sustainable long-term strategy.

Having reached our 40th anniversary, we understand the importance of taking a long-term view.

Many of our advisers have built successful careers with us over many years, progressing through the organisation while continuing to develop their expertise and client relationships.

That continuity creates benefits not only for advisers but also for the clients they serve.

Building the next generation of advice professionals

As our profession evolves, attracting and developing talented advisers remains one of the industry's most important challenges.

The future of financial advice depends on creating opportunities for ambitious professionals to enter the sector, develop their skills and build successful careers.

At Blacktower, we see this as both a responsibility and an opportunity.

Whether an adviser is at the beginning of their career or an experienced professional looking for the next stage of their journey, our goal is the same: to provide an environment where they can thrive.

Looking Ahead

The financial advice profession continues to become more professional, more widely respected and increasingly important.

Clients increasingly value trusted advice, particularly as financial planning becomes more complex and international in nature. For advisers, that creates significant opportunities. The question is not simply where you work today. It is where you can build your future.

For those seeking a business with a strong reputation, international opportunities, a collaborative culture and a commitment to long-term success, Blacktower offers more than a role.

It offers a platform for professional growth, career development and the opportunity to be part of a business that continues to evolve while remaining true to the values that have defined it for the past 40 years.

John Westwood is the founder and executive chairman of Blacktower Financial Management