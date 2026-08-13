Jersey Finance has joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) as a non-business member to demonstrate its commitment to responsible business practices.

The trade body follows several of its own member firms who are already members of the initiative, as well as over 25,000 participants worldwide.

The UNGC is the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative, bringing together businesses and other stakeholders to embed 10 universally recognised principles within their organisations, including human rights, labour, the environment and anti-corruption.

Jersey Finance will continue to strengthen the integration of these principles across the organisation as a participant and communicate its progress. The trade association’s involvement will also support its wider work with Jersey’s financial and professional services industry to encourage responsible practices, collaboration and meaningful action in support of sustainable economic development.

Joe Moynihan, CEO of Jersey Finance, said: “Joining the United Nations Global Compact aligns closely with our long-term commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

“Its 10 principles provide a clear and internationally recognised framework that will help us strengthen our own approach, while connecting us with organisations around the world that share our ambition to support a more sustainable and inclusive future.

He added: “Not only is this the right thing to do, it helps strengthen the position of Jersey’s finance industry internationally. Jersey has an important role to play as an international finance centre. Through our participation, we look forward to learning, sharing good practice and continuing to work with our members and partners to support positive outcomes in Jersey and beyond.”