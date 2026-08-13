International Adviser's Global Financial Services Awards 2026 Winners and Highly Commended were announced via a TV premiere awards ceremony yesterday and now we can reveal the full list in print below.

These awards are unique as there is no application process - each company has to be nominated by IA's advisors, brokerage or wealth management readers. those shortlisted can submit a short supporting statement and winners are then determined by a mix of readers votes and the votes of IA's judging panel.

To watch the ceremony click on this link or on the video below or simply read the list of winners below. Each award lists the finalists/shortlisted first, then Highly Commended and finally the Winner for each award.

All winners will be contacted with the opportunity to purchase official copyrighted licensed logos, trophies and video packages. Any unauthorised use of copyrighted logos is strictly forbidden and may result in awards being rescinded.

IA Global Financial Services Awards 2026 Winners and Highly Commended

Best Digital Proposition

Morningstar Wealth

Hansard

RL360

Capital International

Highly Commended

Morningstar Wealth

WINNER

Hansard

Best ESG/Sustainability Fund

Alquity

KBI Global Investors

LGT Wealth Management

Rathbones

Highly Commended

LGT Wealth Management

WINNER

Rathbones

International Fund Management Group of the Year – Large/Small/Boutique

Canaccord Wealth

Blackrock

Vanguard

State Street

Jupiter

Morningstar

Team Asset Management

Fidelity

GAM

Marlborough

Oakglen Wealth

Pacific Asset Management

New Horizon

Highly Commended - Boutique

Team Asset Management

WINNER - Boutique

New Horizon

Highly Commended - Small

Canaccord Wealth

WINNER - Small

Marlborough

Highly Commended - Large

Jupiter

WINNER - Large

Blackrock

International Platform of the Year - (UK & International)

Ardan International

Capital International Group

Novia Global

Morningstar Wealth

Transact

Best International Platform - UK

Highly Commended

Morningstar Wealth

WINNER

Transact

Best International Platform - International

Highly Commended

Ardan International

WINNER

Novia Global

Best International Portfolio Bond (UK & International)

Canada Life

Hansard

Investors Trust

RL360

Standard Life

Utmost

Best International Portfolio Bond - UK

Highly Commended

Canada Life

WINNER

Utmost

Best International Portfolio Bond - International

Highly Commended

Investors Trust

WINNER

Hansard

International Private Bank of the Year

Coutts

DBS

Nedbank Private Wealth

Nordea

Standard Bank

Santander Private Banking

UBS Private Bank

Highly Commended

Standard Bank

WINNER

Coutts

International Bank of the Year

Emirates NBD

Standard Bank

HSBC Expat

Highly Commended

HSBC Expat

WINNER

Standard Bank

Best Family Office

Absolute Capital Investment Services

Crestbridge Family Office Services

Stonehage Fleming

ZEDRA

Highly Commended

Crestbridge Family Office Services

WINNER

Stonehage Fleming

International Law Firm of the Year

Carey Olsen

Lawrence Stevens

Mourant

Stephenson Harwood

Highly Commended

Mourant

WINNER

Carey Olsen

International Private Health Insurer of the Year

William Russell

BUPA

April

Vumi

Highly Commended

Vumi

WINNER

April

Best International Protection Plan (Life)

Friends Provident International

Pan American Life Insurance Group

Transamerica Bermuda

Zurich International

Highly Commended

Zurich International

WINNER

Friends Provident International

International Financial Centre of the Year

DIFC

Hong Kong

Guernsey

Jersey

Isle of Man

Highly Commended

Guernsey

WINNER

Jersey

International Accountancy Firm of the Year

BDO

Cornflower Accountants

KPMG International

RSM

Sanctuary (Dubai)

Expat Tax Advice

Highly Commended

BDO

WINNER

KPMG International

Best International Savings Plan

Hansard

Investors Trust

RL360

Utmost

Zurich Integrated Benefits

FPIL

Highly Commended

Hansard

WINNER

Investors Trust

Best International Pension Provider

IFGL Pensions

Novia Global

Morningstar Wealth

Overseas Trust and Pension

Highly Commended

Overseas Trust and Pension

WINNER

IFGL Pensions

International Discretionary Fund Manager of the Year

Brooks Macdonald

Canaccord Wealth

Evelyn Partners

LGT Wealth Management

RBC Brewin Dolphin

Rathbones

New Horizon Asset Management

Highly Commended

LGT Wealth Management

WINNER

Rathbones

International Life Group of the Year (UK)

Canada Life

Standard Life

Utmost

Zurich

Highly Commended - UK

Utmost

WINNER - UK

Canada Life

International Life Group of the Year (Non-UK)

Atlas Life

IFGL

Utmost

Investors Trust

Zurich

Highly Commended

IFGL

WINNER

Investors Trust

International Trust and Estate Planning Firm of the Year

Canada Life

IFGL Global Trusts

The UAP Group/Alltrust

Highly Commended

IFGL Global Trusts

WINNER

Canada Life

Excellence in Client Service (by region and global)

Canaccord Wealth

Hansard

Investors Trust

Novia Global

RL360

Canada Life

New Horizon Asset Management

Marlborough

Excellence in Client Service Regional winners

Africa - Canaccord Wealth

Asia - Hansard

Latin America - Investors Trust

Middle East - RL360

Rest of the World - RL360

UK - Marlborough

Excellence in Client Service Global Winner

Highly Commended (Global)

Canaccord Wealth

WINNER (Global)

RL360

International Young Talent of the Year

Ravinder Gill – Hoxton Wealth

Jamie Bubb-Sacklyn – Melbourne Capital Group

Kazi Nishad – Melbourne Capital Group

Highly Commended

Kazi Nishad – Melbourne Capital Group

WINNER

Ravinder Gill – Hoxton Wealth

The International Adviser Award for Outstanding Business Contribution (product and/or service providers)

Novia Global

RL360

Investors Trust

Hansard

Canada Life

Utmost

Highly Commended

Canada Life

WINNER

Novia Global

The International Adviser Award for Outstanding Individual Contribution (product and/or service provider employees)

Stephen Andrews, Novia Global

Mark Sanderson, Morningstar Wealth

John Chew, Canada Life

Neil Chadwick, IFGL

Gustavo Otero, Investors Trust

Nadja McKenzie – RL360

Keith Brown – Hansard

Highly Commended

Nadja McKenzie, RL360

WINNER

Gustavo Otero, Investors Trust

The International Adviser Award for Company of the Year

Highly Commended

Canaccord Wealth

WINNER (Global)

Canada Life