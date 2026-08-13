International Adviser's Global Financial Services Awards 2026 Winners and Highly Commended were announced via a TV premiere awards ceremony yesterday and now we can reveal the full list in print below.
These awards are unique as there is no application process - each company has to be nominated by IA's advisors, brokerage or wealth management readers. those shortlisted can submit a short supporting statement and winners are then determined by a mix of readers votes and the votes of IA's judging panel.
To watch the ceremony click on this link or on the video below or simply read the list of winners below. Each award lists the finalists/shortlisted first, then Highly Commended and finally the Winner for each award.
All winners will be contacted with the opportunity to purchase official copyrighted licensed logos, trophies and video packages. Any unauthorised use of copyrighted logos is strictly forbidden and may result in awards being rescinded.
IA Global Financial Services Awards 2026 Winners and Highly Commended
Best Digital Proposition
Morningstar Wealth
Hansard
RL360
Capital International
Highly Commended
Morningstar Wealth
WINNER
Hansard
Best ESG/Sustainability Fund
Alquity
KBI Global Investors
LGT Wealth Management
Rathbones
Highly Commended
LGT Wealth Management
WINNER
Rathbones
International Fund Management Group of the Year – Large/Small/Boutique
Canaccord Wealth
Blackrock
Vanguard
State Street
Jupiter
Morningstar
Team Asset Management
Fidelity
GAM
Marlborough
Oakglen Wealth
Pacific Asset Management
New Horizon
Highly Commended - Boutique
Team Asset Management
WINNER - Boutique
New Horizon
Highly Commended - Small
Canaccord Wealth
WINNER - Small
Marlborough
Highly Commended - Large
Jupiter
WINNER - Large
Blackrock
International Platform of the Year - (UK & International)
Ardan International
Capital International Group
Novia Global
Morningstar Wealth
Transact
Best International Platform - UK
Highly Commended
Morningstar Wealth
WINNER
Transact
Best International Platform - International
Highly Commended
Ardan International
WINNER
Novia Global
Best International Portfolio Bond (UK & International)
Canada Life
Hansard
Investors Trust
RL360
Standard Life
Utmost
Best International Portfolio Bond - UK
Highly Commended
Canada Life
WINNER
Utmost
Best International Portfolio Bond - International
Highly Commended
Investors Trust
WINNER
Hansard
International Private Bank of the Year
Coutts
DBS
Nedbank Private Wealth
Nordea
Standard Bank
Santander Private Banking
UBS Private Bank
Highly Commended
Standard Bank
WINNER
Coutts
International Bank of the Year
Emirates NBD
Standard Bank
HSBC Expat
Highly Commended
HSBC Expat
WINNER
Standard Bank
Best Family Office
Absolute Capital Investment Services
Crestbridge Family Office Services
Stonehage Fleming
ZEDRA
Highly Commended
Crestbridge Family Office Services
WINNER
Stonehage Fleming
International Law Firm of the Year
Carey Olsen
Lawrence Stevens
Mourant
Stephenson Harwood
Highly Commended
Mourant
WINNER
Carey Olsen
International Private Health Insurer of the Year
William Russell
BUPA
April
Vumi
Highly Commended
Vumi
WINNER
April
Best International Protection Plan (Life)
Friends Provident International
Pan American Life Insurance Group
Transamerica Bermuda
Zurich International
Highly Commended
Zurich International
WINNER
Friends Provident International
International Financial Centre of the Year
DIFC
Hong Kong
Guernsey
Jersey
Isle of Man
Highly Commended
Guernsey
WINNER
Jersey
International Accountancy Firm of the Year
BDO
Cornflower Accountants
KPMG International
RSM
Sanctuary (Dubai)
Expat Tax Advice
Highly Commended
BDO
WINNER
KPMG International
Best International Savings Plan
Hansard
Investors Trust
RL360
Utmost
Zurich Integrated Benefits
FPIL
Highly Commended
Hansard
WINNER
Investors Trust
Best International Pension Provider
IFGL Pensions
Novia Global
Morningstar Wealth
Overseas Trust and Pension
Highly Commended
Overseas Trust and Pension
WINNER
IFGL Pensions
International Discretionary Fund Manager of the Year
Brooks Macdonald
Canaccord Wealth
Evelyn Partners
LGT Wealth Management
RBC Brewin Dolphin
Rathbones
New Horizon Asset Management
Highly Commended
LGT Wealth Management
WINNER
Rathbones
International Life Group of the Year (UK)
Canada Life
Standard Life
Utmost
Zurich
Highly Commended - UK
Utmost
WINNER - UK
Canada Life
International Life Group of the Year (Non-UK)
Atlas Life
IFGL
Utmost
Investors Trust
Zurich
Highly Commended
IFGL
WINNER
Investors Trust
International Trust and Estate Planning Firm of the Year
Canada Life
IFGL Global Trusts
The UAP Group/Alltrust
Highly Commended
IFGL Global Trusts
WINNER
Canada Life
Excellence in Client Service (by region and global)
Canaccord Wealth
Hansard
Investors Trust
Novia Global
RL360
Canada Life
New Horizon Asset Management
Marlborough
Excellence in Client Service Regional winners
Africa - Canaccord Wealth
Asia - Hansard
Latin America - Investors Trust
Middle East - RL360
Rest of the World - RL360
UK - Marlborough
Excellence in Client Service Global Winner
Highly Commended (Global)
Canaccord Wealth
WINNER (Global)
RL360
International Young Talent of the Year
Ravinder Gill – Hoxton Wealth
Jamie Bubb-Sacklyn – Melbourne Capital Group
Kazi Nishad – Melbourne Capital Group
Highly Commended
Kazi Nishad – Melbourne Capital Group
WINNER
Ravinder Gill – Hoxton Wealth
The International Adviser Award for Outstanding Business Contribution (product and/or service providers)
Novia Global
RL360
Investors Trust
Hansard
Canada Life
Utmost
Highly Commended
Canada Life
WINNER
Novia Global
The International Adviser Award for Outstanding Individual Contribution (product and/or service provider employees)
Stephen Andrews, Novia Global
Mark Sanderson, Morningstar Wealth
John Chew, Canada Life
Neil Chadwick, IFGL
Gustavo Otero, Investors Trust
Nadja McKenzie – RL360
Keith Brown – Hansard
Highly Commended
Nadja McKenzie, RL360
WINNER
Gustavo Otero, Investors Trust
The International Adviser Award for Company of the Year
Highly Commended
Canaccord Wealth
WINNER (Global)
Canada Life