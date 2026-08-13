Hansard Global has appointed Philip Story as chief distribution officer.

Story assumes the executive role with ultimate responsibility for the delivery of the company’s sales and commercial goals as Hansard kicks off its ambitious growth strategy.

Thomas Morfett, group CEO, said “We are absolutely delighted that Phil has decided to join us at such an exciting time for Hansard. His vast wealth of experience within the industry over the past 30 years, covering Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa complements our ambitious plans for the future. I very much look forward to working closely with Phil, building upon the significant foundations that we have laid over recent years”.

Story added: “Working within the industry for over three decades, I have always been aware of Hansard and its history within the offshore financial services market.

"I am extremely excited to be joining the company at a pivotal time in its rich history, as it seeks to embark on a growth journey that capitalises on an award-winning product proposition that I believe is second to none. I look forward to meeting my new team, new colleagues and driving the business towards its full potential.”

Story will hand over his role as chairman of the DIFC Insurance Association imminently, after a four-year stint leading a community of nearly 50 companies that supports insurance professionals in the UAE and beyond. He was previously senior executive officer and head of distribution, Europe, Middle East and Africa, at Investors Trust where he worked for just over 12 years.