Weatherbys Private Bank has partnered with fintech Firenze to make Lombard lending – the facility to borrow against an existing investment portfolio – more accessible to clients.

Weatherbys is an established provider of high-net-worth lending while Firenze’s platform uses real-time portfolio monitoring and dynamic risk management to accelerate Lombard lending without the need to move the custody of assets.

Oliver Barnett, head of private clients at Weatherbys, said the complexity, infrastructure and operating models necessary for a private bank to offer Lombard lending have often limited its availability or resulted in higher pricing.

“This has particularly been the case when a client wishes to borrow from their bank against portfolios managed elsewhere without changing their investment manager or custodian,” he said.

“With tech-led innovation reshaping this space, we identified Firenze early in its development as a trailblazer capable of leading the way in embracing new market opportunities.

“The Firenze team has now built a platform that combines cutting-edge technology with a streamlined operating model, helping deliver fast, secure and reliable lending decisions.”

Firenze CEO David Newman added: “Firenze’s proposition is designed to meet the needs of investors seeking a digital-first borrowing experience.

“Meanwhile, we know Weatherbys’ strong reputation for delivering a highly personalised private banking service to clients who expect the very best in relationship management and financial advice.

“By working together, we’re now further opening up access to Lombard lending across a new range of clients and advisers while, crucially, retaining the flexibility and service that are vital to both.”