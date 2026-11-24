Fidelity International has launched its first discretionary fixed income ETF as a short-duration alternative to cash.

The Fidelity Euro Ultra Short Duration Bond UCITS ETF, which lists today (24 November) on Borsa Italiana and Xetra, follows the launch of the Euro Ultra Short Duration Bond Strategy in May this year.

The new ETF is in response to the demand for additional income outside of cash without restricting liquidity or ramping up risk. It uses a conservative, actively managed credit strategy and aims to provide income while maintaining an average duration of investments not exceeding one year while remaining mindful of ESG factors.

Neil Davies, head of ETFs at Fidelity International, said: “With investors increasingly focused on balancing income opportunities with liquidity and risk, we see a growing role for actively managed ultra-short duration strategies in fixed income portfolios.

“By bringing our established fixed income strategy into an ETF structure, we are broadening access to Fidelity’s active investment expertise, combining disciplined credit selection with the flexibility and accessibility of an ETF.”