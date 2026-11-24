Industry leaders are pushing for greater collaboration between regional and international finance centres (IFCs) to support the evolving cross-border requirements of those based in the Gulf.

The importance of IFC partnerships was highlighted at Jersey Finance’s Dubai conference last week (19 November), which brought together advisers, financial services professionals and industry specialists from across the GCC and international finance community.

The conference focused on how those partnerships are working in practice and how different centres can bring complementary expertise to increasingly complex international requirements. A recurring theme at the event was the role of advisers in bringing together the appropriate expertise across jurisdictions rather than viewing financial centres as operating in isolation.

Joe Moynihan, CEO, Jersey Finance, said: “As the international requirements of families, investors and businesses become more complex, finance centres need to work together, combining their respective strengths and expertise in ways that support clients effectively.

“Jersey has built deep relationships across the Gulf over many years, and our focus remains on being a long-term, complementary partner to the region’s finance centres and advisory community, bringing additional expertise and international connectivity where it can add value.”

An Kelles, director – GCC, Jersey Finance, added: “For Jersey, that means continuing to listen to the market, understand how requirements are evolving and ensure our expertise can complement the capabilities already available within the region. Events such as our annual Dubai conference are an important part of that continued dialogue.”