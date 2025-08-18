More news, events videos & features on our sister title International Adviser.
Share this article
The enlarged fund is now valued at £4.7bn
Constantinou was sentenced to 14 years in prison at Southwark Crown Court on 9 June 2023
Alfred Low joins the business on 1 September this year
Sign up to our Newsletter
Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights and market intelligence
Latest Stories
Sign up to our newsletter
Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights and market intelligence.