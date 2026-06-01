The most complex wealth management conversations rarely begin with a financial question. They begin with a life decision: a family considering a return to the UK after 20 years in Asia, an entrepreneur weighing a move to Dubai before a business exit, a couple planning retirement in Portugal while their children build careers in London.

In each case, the financial implications are significant and the window to address them is almost always shorter than people realise.

Acting early is not just good practice. In cross-border wealth management, it is often the difference between preserving wealth and watching it erode at the point of transition.

Fast-closing window for planning

For internationally mobile families, the most consequential wealth planning rarely happens after a move. It happens in the 12 to 24 months beforehand.

When clients relocate to the UK from low or no-tax jurisdictions such as Dubai, Hong Kong or Singapore, assets that are perfectly structured for an international lifestyle can create significant tax liabilities the moment UK residence begins.

Offshore investment portfolios, pension contributions, trust arrangements all may need to be reviewed and potentially restructured before arrival. Once UK tax residence is established, the window for meaningful pre-arrival planning closes rapidly. A well-structured offshore investment portfolio, running tax-efficiently for years, can become drag-producing the moment UK residence resumes, generating an avoidable annual tax cost that compounds over decades. With 12 months' notice, restructuring is achievable and pre-arrival options remain open.

Departure planning carries equal weight and is consistently underestimated. Ceasing UK tax residence is governed by the Statutory Residence Test, which determines whether an individual has genuinely left the UK and if split-year treatment applies. Someone can remain technically UK-resident for months after they believe they have departed. In the first years of non-residence, stricter day-count rules apply, and the disposal of assets, crystallisation of gains and restructuring of investment holdings may all need to occur in the year after departure to avoid unintended UK tax exposure.

Temporary non-residence rules add a further dimension. Individuals who leave the UK and return within a defined period may find that income and gains realised during their absence are brought back into the UK tax regime, with significant consequences for entrepreneurs considering business exits in the years following relocation.

Whether a family is arriving in or departing from the UK, the principle is consistent: begin international tax planning at least 12 to 18 months in advance. The most expensive mistakes in cross-border wealth management are almost always made just before a move.

IHT exposure across borders

One of the most persistent misconceptions among internationally mobile families is that leaving Britain ends their UK inheritance tax exposure. It does not, at least not immediately, and not in the way most people assume. While UK situs assets are always within the IHT net, whether non-UK situs assets fall within IHT will depend on an individual’s Long-Term Residence status.

Under the residence-based system that has replaced the old domicile rules, individuals who have been UK-resident for at least 10 of the previous 20 years are subject to UK IHT on their worldwide assets. This is where many families miscalculate: the rules do not simply switch off the moment clients leave. If clients have been UK-resident for 10 years, clients are already within scope for the following year, regardless of where clients are living. The tail period following departure is the period during which deemed long-term resident status continues for IHT purposes. Its length depends on how many years of UK residence preceded the departure. The tail is between three to 10 years long.

For families with significant assets, the practical implication is that the timing of departure relative to this 10-year threshold is a material financial decision. UK IHT planning for internationally mobile families is a multi-year process, and the conversations that make the most difference are almost always the ones that happen earliest.

Investment

Tax structuring forms the foundation of any cross-border financial plan, but international investment allocation is often equally consequential and considerably less discussed.

Internationally mobile families typically hold assets in multiple currencies, across different custodians and legal environments. The location of those assets, not just their composition, can materially affect financial outcomes when families relocate. A structure that operates efficiently for a Dubai-resident family may become less optimal once UK tax residence is established. Currency exposure, reporting obligations and the tax treatment of specific asset classes can all shift depending on where the client lives and where the assets are domiciled.

For mobile families, portfolios should not be optimised purely for the present situation. They should be designed with sufficient flexibility to remain robust through the next relocation. Too many portfolios are built for where a client is today, with no consideration of where they might be in five years.

Cash flow planning across jurisdictions deserves the same forward-looking attention. Major life transitions, including children in education abroad, relocation costs, changes in healthcare arrangements and gifts to the next generation, place significant demands on liquidity at precisely the moments when families are least positioned to manage unexpected financial pressure. Modelling these scenarios early, before the constraints of an impending move, is the difference between retaining options and losing them.

Confidence across borders

Internationally mobile families are typically not looking for complexity management. They are looking for an adviser they trust to ensure the complexity never becomes their problem.

The structures, strategies and solutions put in place are tools.

What they exist to produce is something more fundamental: the ability to make decisions about where to live, how to provide for the next generation, and how to build lasting wealth, with the confidence that the financial architecture supporting those decisions has been properly planned, properly stress-tested, and will not fail at the moment it matters most.

Peter Clark is CEO at Bentley Reid