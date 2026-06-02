Wealth manager Quilter has rolled out a targeted support offering through Quilter Invest, its platform for customers who are new to - or considering - investing.

The offering guides customers through a short assessment that considers their investment attitudes, alongside questions that assess their capacity for loss and approach to risk. The outcomes are used to determine whether investing is right for the customer, before placing them within a relevant segment and guiding them towards an appropriate investment option.

Steven Levin, CEO of Quilter, said that while holistic advice can suit those with more complex financial needs or multiple objectives, Quilter recognises that not everyone needs it or can access it, which can leave people facing important financial decisions on their own.

“We believe in providing the right support at the right time to help people achieve brighter financial futures,” he said.

“Targeted support provides a simple way to get started, reaching people who have historically fallen outside the advice framework and offering proportionate help at the point of decision-making. It can also act as a pathway to advice over time, enabling customers to build confidence now and move into fuller financial planning as their needs evolve.”