VIDEO: WealthGuard's Jeremy Krausz speaks on iDad's new investment Solutions

In this interview, Jeremy Krausz, Global Head of Funds & Partnerships at iDAD, discusses the firm’s latest investment solutions and the importance of bringing innovative products to the international financial adviser community.

Speaking at the FEIFA Conference 2026, Jeremy explains the launch of WealthGuard, a new strategy designed to provide investors with access to a well-established and widely recognised investment approach through an insurance-based structure. He shares why the proposition has resonated so strongly with advisers and how iDAD is leveraging its global distribution network to expand its reach across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Latin America and beyond. Jeremy also reflects on the value of industry events such as FEIFA, highlighting the importance of collaboration, idea sharing and relationship-building among advisers, providers and investment professionals.