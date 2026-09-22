For internationally mobile families, choosing a jurisdiction is becoming a broader and more exacting decision. Tax remains relevant but, driven by shifting priorities and external pressures, resilience depends increasingly on stability, flexibility, sound governance, regulatory certainty and access to specialist expertise.

Fiscal considerations have not disappeared, of course. Widespread recent commentary on changes to ‘non-dom’ rules in the UK and the proposed introduction of wealth taxes in some US States is evidence of that.

But for families whose members, assets and business interests now span several countries, tax is only one part of a much more consequential question: where can their wealth, governance and family objectives remain effective as circumstances change?

That shift in emphasis reflects the world families now inhabit. Wealth mobility is not driven by tax alone. Geopolitical volatility, regulatory reform, greater transparency and rapid technological change are combining with more ‘internal’ shifts within families themselves.

The much-anticipated Great Wealth Transfer is under way. Younger generations are assuming greater influence, blended families are becoming more common and family members increasingly live, study, work and invest in different places.

Priorities are shifting and, as a result, jurisdictions must do more than provide an efficient legal home. They must also offer a dependable and agile platform for the long-term.

The path to resilience

Responsible planning must, of course, take into account of the rules in relevant countries. Yet a strategy led principally by a headline tax advantage can prove fragile. A change of residence, a business sale, the loss of treaty protection or a reform to inheritance rules may alter the outcome quickly.

Families are therefore increasingly asking a different question. What remains when the tax landscape moves?

The answer lies in resilience, and achieving that resilience is multifaceted.

Political and economic stability, underpinned by tried-and-tested case law, provides confidence that rights and obligations will be respected. Regulatory certainty enables advisers and fiduciaries to plan effectively, while flexible legal structures also allow arrangements to evolve as beneficiaries relocate and family circumstances change.

Strong governance is equally important. It establishes who makes decisions, how competing interests are balanced and how a family’s purpose is carried forward across generations.

These factors are interdependent. What’s clear is that jurisdictional decision making is becoming far more a judgement about the strength of an entire ecosystem and not just a comparison of isolated features.

Family change

Greater family complexity is also having a marked impact on how jurisdictions are assessed.

The transition of wealth in particular remains a consistent issue for families. Around US$83trn is expected to be transferred over the next 20 years, but preparedness remains uneven with the UBS 2026 Global Family Office Report finding that only 45% of families currently involve the next generation in succession planning.

This can expose uncertainty over control, differing attitudes to investment and philanthropy, and tension between privacy and the expectations of a more public-facing generation. Documents such as family constitutions and charters can help, but continuity ultimately depends on engagement, financial literacy, shared purpose and effective stewardship.

Liquidity events can create similar pressures. The sale of a family business, for instance, can convert an asset into a pool of capital almost overnight. That can fundamentally change a family’s risk appetite and the number of decisions it must make.

Effective pre-exit planning therefore extends beyond tax to governance, investment oversight, philanthropy and the role of different generations. Following a sale, the interplay between those disciplines becomes even more important.

In recent years, this has become evident, for example, through families’ increasing appetite to engage in the alternative investment market. According to BlackRock's 2025 Global Family Office Survey, alternatives now account for 42% of families' portfolios.

Greater international mobility, compounded by geopolitical uncertainty, adds another layer of complexity. As family members cross borders in pursuit of new opportunities and/or greater security, the consequences can include new tax exposures, transparency requirements and questions over the administration of existing structures.

Families need advisers who can identify those connections early, work constructively with specialists elsewhere and adapt their plan without losing sight of its original purpose.

Towards a new decision-making process

As families’ priorities broaden, the jurisdictional selection process is becoming both more rigorous and more collaborative. Families are involving legal, tax, fiduciary, investment and governance advisers earlier and testing jurisdictions against plausible future scenarios.

What happens if the principal moves? What if the business is sold? What if beneficiaries settle across three continents?

This deeper ‘stress-test’ approach favours jurisdictions that can demonstrate both substance and adaptability.

Families want a regulatory environment that is robust, proportionate and internationally credible, supported by a deep pool of practitioners. But they also want a platform capable of innovation and flexibility when it matters.

Central to this new decision-making process is reputation and trust, concepts that were at the heart of discussions at the Jersey Finance Private Wealth Conference in London this month, entitled ‘Trusted Shores’.

These changing priorities play strongly to Jersey’s strengths.

The Island combines political and economic stability with a mature legal and regulatory framework and a long track record in international private wealth. Its tax-neutral platform is also proven to effectively support cross-border structuring.

Just as importantly, Jersey offers the flexibility to accommodate complex and changing family needs through a range of well-understood structures. Updates to Jersey’s more than 40 year-old trust legislation this year is a case in point, providing clarity in a number of areas of modern wealth planning.

That framework is supported by a specialist but multi-disciplined financial services workforce of more than 14,000 people, spanning trustees, lawyers, accountants, investment professionals, administrators and other advisers.

Jersey’s value lies in its combination of certainty and adaptability: a stable base from which families can respond to mobility and generational transition, while retaining the institutional quality needed for long-term resilience.

In a world where families are increasingly having to balance external macroeconomic and geopolitical change with internal family complexity, priorities are naturally evolving.

The premium is therefore shifting towards jurisdictions that offer confidence over time. Tax efficiency is still important, but stability, flexibility, governance, regulatory certainty and expertise are no longer secondary advantages.

They are the foundation of resilient cross-border planning and of enduring jurisdictional appeal.

Robert Moore is director, UK at Jersey Finance

Find out more about Jersey’s private wealth expertise here.