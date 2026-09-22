II Awards 2026 finalists/shortlist out Wednesday

The shortlist for The 27th Annual Investment International Awards 2026 will be announced tomorrow Wednesday September 23, at 4pm UK time.

The II Awards is the longest-running and among the most sought-after of awards for UK and international wealth management and the cross-border financial services and advice industry.

Shortlisted finalists will be announced with some awards being decided solely by our judging panel, with some awards to be decided by II readers and subscribers. Votes will be made live tomorrow at 5pm and will be open for a full week of readers voting until 5pm on Wednesday 30 September, 2026.

Once the voting finishes the votes will be counted and combined with judging panel's decision ahead of the winners and highly-commended being announced at the 27th Annual II Awards ceremony which will once again be broadcast a a Live TV Premiere at 4pm (UK time) on Wednesday October 7, 2026 here on II's home page. It will also be published in both the II and IA news segments and news bulletins.

For a select audience of invested guests, sponsor and partners there will be a live TV premiere screening in London on the day with networking drinks.

Sponsors of this year's event include Hansard who once again sponsor the Excellence In Client Service Awards (Advisers), IFGL who sponsor the Best Emerging Talent (Advisers)category. Finance Isle of Man sponsor both the Best Employee Benefits Solutions Award and the Excellence in Innovation in Financial Centres Awards. Utmost are sponsors of the Excellence in Advisory Best Practice Awards.

II Publisher Gary Robinson, said: "We are extremely proud that the II Awards continues to be seen as the Oscars of the industry and this year we are to continue with our Global TV Premiere of the ceremony so that the world can all watch the ceremony at the same time.

"These awards are not only decided by our judging panel but some awards are also decided by our readers and subscribers with the judges vote decisions and the reader vote decisions being equally split 50/50. We have also added new filters to ensure that anyone voting cannot vote for their own firms or vote multiple times to ensure fairness.

"These awards are unique in that we have our judging panel but we give our readers the chance to have their say too for a number of key awards. It is going to be another great year with entries another record high in most categories."