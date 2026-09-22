Skybound Wealth has selected Savills as its preferred partner for property-related advice across its international offices.

The international wealth management group said it is accommodating the demand for UK property among international and expatriate investors looking for an established market in which to hold capital, generate income and build long term wealth.

Through its network of advisers, Skybound will introduce its international client clients looking to invest in property to Savills specialists, within the context of each client’s broader financial position, funding requirements and long-term objectives.

While the UK residential market will be a primary focus, clients with property requirements extending beyond one country or region will also be served through Savills’ wider global network.

Mike Coady, CEO of Skybound Wealth Management Group, said: “Property is an important part of the financial lives of many of our clients, whether they are investing, purchasing a home or considering opportunities across different international markets.

“Having Savills as a preferred property partner gives our advisers access to specialist expertise when those conversations arise. The UK will naturally remain an important market for many of our clients, while the strength of Savills’ international network means we are also better positioned to support clients whose property requirements take them into other markets.”

He added: “This is ultimately about strengthening the range of expertise available to our advisers and ensuring our clients can access the right specialist support when property forms part of their wider financial plans.”