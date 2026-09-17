Paul Nixon, CEO of LGT Wealth Management US, discusses the growing importance of specialist advice for internationally mobile US citizens.

With record numbers of Americans living, working, and investing abroad, Nixon explains why leaving the United States doesn’t mean leaving behind US tax and reporting obligations. He highlights the common mistakes made when expats use local advisers, products, and structures without considering the US consequences, often leading to unnecessary costs, compliance issues, and potential penalties.

Nixon also shares how the market has evolved over the past 16 years, from helping Americans move to Europe to supporting clients moving in both directions across the Atlantic, as well as the increasing number of US investors holding assets internationally.

Recorded at the FEIFA Conference at Tower Bridge, this interview explores the challenges and opportunities facing globally mobile US clients and why specialist cross-border advice has never been more important.