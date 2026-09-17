Global wealth manager Chubb Wealth has partnered with alternative investment solutions S64 to launch a suite of evergreen private market funds for professional investors in Hong Kong.

In response to growing demand from high-net-worth individuals for institutional-grade private market solutions to diversify their portfolios, Chubb Wealth is launching two strategies, both investing predominantly in global investment firm KKR’s K-Series of semi-liquid, evergreen investment funds.

Chubb Wealth has also co-created a holistic educational programme with S64 and KKR to strengthen advisers’ understanding of the strategies.

Ben Rudd, general manager of Chubb Wealth, said: "We see increasing demand from investors for private investment products, which usually come with complexity in the process and require significant resources.

“We are proud to launch our new evergreen fund series, making high-quality private market solutions more accessible. This marks an important step in our strategic partnership, and further solutions are already in development to expand access to additional alternative strategies and asset classes.”

Tarun Nagpal, founder and CEO of S64, added: “Evergreen fund portfolio solutions are quickly becoming the operating standard for private wealth access to private markets. S64 is delighted to partner with Chubb Wealth to launch this innovative program which reflects the evolving direction of private markets distribution.”