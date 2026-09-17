In this interview, Claire Irvine, head of the Nexus Global IFA network at Blacktower Financial Management, talks about the benefits of Blacktower's merger with Titan Wealth and how the additional resources and personnel will support the international financial advice firm.

Irvine was peaking from the FEIFA Annual Conference 2026, where she was on a panel discussing the ways technology and AI is impacting financial services and how it is being governed.

To watch the video click here or on the image below.