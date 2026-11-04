VIDEO: In The Loop Podcast: Paul Kopec, CEO of Speyside Capital

In this episode of In The Loop Podcast, Gary Robinson and the team travels to Scotland to meet Paul Kopec, CEO of Speyside Capital, exploring the world of whisky investment and why rare Scotch whisky is attracting attention as an alternative asset class.
Inside a Scottish whisky warehouse, Kopec explains how whisky develops value over time, what makes certain casks so valuable and how investors can gain access to this unique market.
The conversation explores the opportunities, challenges and realities of whisky investment, from the importance of maturation and brand scarcity to the long-term commitment required when holding a cask.
In this episode:
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