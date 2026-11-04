VIDEO: In The Loop Podcast: Paul Kopec, CEO of Speyside Capital

In this episode of In The Loop Podcast, Gary Robinson and the team travels to Scotland to meet Paul Kopec, CEO of Speyside Capital, exploring the world of whisky investment and why rare Scotch whisky is attracting attention as an alternative asset class.

Inside a Scottish whisky warehouse, Kopec explains how whisky develops value over time, what makes certain casks so valuable and how investors can gain access to this unique market.

The conversation explores the opportunities, challenges and realities of whisky investment, from the importance of maturation and brand scarcity to the long-term commitment required when holding a cask.

In this episode:

How whisky works as an alternative investment asset.

Why whisky can increase in value as it matures in the cask.

How the value of a whisky barrel is determined.

Scotch whisky regulations and the importance of provenance.

How rare and collectible whisky compares with other alternative assets.

How investors can build whisky portfolios through Speyside Capital.

Investment timeframes, liquidity and the realities of holding whisky.

The importance of ownership, storage and asset security.

Paul's journey into the whisky industry and the story behind Speyside Capital.

Could whisky be one of the most fascinating alternative assets? Discover an industry built on heritage, craftsmanship, scarcity and patience.

Watch the video here