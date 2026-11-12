VIDEO: II Leadership Summit 2026 - Industry rivals go head to head

The Fifth Annual II Leadership Summit 2026 TV programme saw five industry leaders taking part in a Question Time-style TV debate.

The unique annual industry head-to-head event was filmed in Arc Studios, London, in October and was chaired and hosted by Gary Robinson, publisher at Investment International and MD of II and IA publishers Money Map Media.

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Taking part in this year's programme were Rob Allen, CEO at IFGL, Stephen Atkinson, Global Head of Sales at Utmost, Andrew Fearon, Joint CEO at Titan Wealth, Andy Finch, CEO at Canaccord Wealth and Phil Story, Chief Distribution Officer at Hansard.

"This year's Leadership Summit was one of the best we have done and really drilled into the burning issues of the day in a way that is quite unique for our industry," said Robinson. "It is unique because it is rare that we get four or five big names – who are often rivals – together in one place for a lengthy debate, especially one like this event where all questions were left on the table.

"We film this on the same day as our awards networking drinks event so it makes it easier as often people are in town for that as well, but we are always grateful that our industry's biggest names get together for this debate."