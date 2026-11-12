Universal Investment (UI) is rolling out its pan-European fund services platform in Belgium.

The super ManCo and fund services provider has received regulatory approval to allow asset managers in Belgium access to its specialist central administration services, regulatory expertise and distribution capabilities.

All Universal Investment services are provided on a modular basis to comply with local market requirements.

Universal Investment Luxembourg has been established in Luxembourg for over three decades and has capabilities in Germany, Ireland, Sweden and Liechtenstein.

Jeremy Albrecht, country head and CEO of Universal Investment in Luxembourg, said: “The Belgian asset and wealth management market is growing, and many of our clients are looking to expand their presence in the region. Extending our offering into Belgium is a natural progression of our pan-European strategy, shaped by the evolving needs and ambitions of the clients we support.

“Asset managers increasingly need partners that combine operational strength, regulatory expertise and deep market knowledge with a highly client-focused approach. Our expanded platform gives clients greater flexibility and choice in how they structure, operate and service their funds, while providing the infrastructure and specialist support to pursue growth opportunities across jurisdictions.”