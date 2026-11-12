Blacktower Financial Management Group is looking to move into Greece to tap into the country's growing appeal among international investors, entrepreneurs, retirees and high-net-worth individuals.

The international financial advisory group will utilise its presence in Europe, its international network and existing operational capabilities to pursue opportunities in Greece, with plans to eventually establish a local presence in the country.

Blacktower already has an established footprint in Spain, Portugal and other European markets. The firm says Greece represents a natural extension of this network, offering opportunities to build on Blacktower's experience in cross-border financial planning and support clients with financial interests across multiple countries.

John Westwood, founder and group chairman of Blacktower Financial Management Group, said: "Greece is an exciting addition to Blacktower's international plans and a market that we believe offers considerable long-term potential.

"Our strategy has always been to develop our presence in markets where international mobility is creating opportunities and where our experience can make a meaningful difference.

He added that Blacktower has a strong foundation allowing it to take a measured approach to exploring opportunities in Greece and developing activities as opportunities emerge.

"As we celebrate Blacktower's 40th anniversary, our increased focus on Greece represents another important step in the continued development of our international business,” Westwood said.