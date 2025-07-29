As we look ahead to the fourth annual II Latin America Forum 2025 which is to be held in São Paulo, Brazil, on September 17, 2025 we present some highlights of 2024 event, which was held in Montevideo.

Investors Trust is lead sponsor and partner for this event for the fourth year in a row and are joined as sponsors by Canaccord Wealth, Capital International Group, Capital Vision, and Marlborough, as well as speakers and sponsors from Niveton International, Aiva, Empire and more.

The event will be bi-lingual with English and Portuguese interpreters at the event providing headsets in both languages for all on stage sessions.