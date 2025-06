In this video filmed live in stage in London, Tuesday May 20, 2025 at II Connect 2025, the Pensions, Trusts & Retirement Panel was chaired by II Associate Editor Jonathan Boyd and this panel featured David White, MD, QB Partners, Rachel Meadows, MD, IFGL Pensions and James Floyd, MD AllTrust and Co Founder - The UAP Group.

Click here to view or on the image below.