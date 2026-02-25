VIDEO: IFGL's Steve Weston on the future of IFGL

We sit down with Steve Weston, Chief Commercial Officer at IFGL, to discuss growth, transformation, and the power of “sales through service.”

With a career spanning Lloyds Banking Group, Aviva, and now IFGL, Steve shares insights from decades of experience across retail banking, international private banking, and life insurance. He explains how strategic operational change, strong leadership, and client-first thinking are shaping IFGL’s next phase of growth.

Click on the image below or on this link to view the video.

Below we round up the key takeaways from II's video interview with Steve, in which he draws upon his decades of financial services experience, having built his career around strategic transformation, operational change, and delivering improved client outcomes across global markets.

With a background spanning UK retail banking, international private banking, and life insurance, Steve's expertise lies in designing and implementing large-scale strategic initiatives that enhance service delivery while driving sustainable revenue growth.

Sales Through Service: The DNA of IFGL

One of the defining principles Steve identified upon joining IFGL was its long-standing “sales through service” philosophy. Despite recent executive changes, he is clear the company’s core identity remains intact. Many of the current leadership team are long-standing members of the group, ensuring continuity in culture and purpose.

“Sales through service isn’t going anywhere,” Steve emphasises. “It’s who we are.”

While leadership evolution brings fresh ideas and renewed energy, the underlying ethos remains consistent: sustainable growth driven by strong client service.

Managing Businesses at Different Stages of Evolution

As Chief Commercial Officer, Steve oversees group product and investment teams, with a core responsibility to drive revenue growth across the business.

Within IFGL, different divisions sit at different stages of maturity:

The insurance business is established and mature, with a strong track record of consistent performance.

IFGL Pensions and the Arden proposition represent younger, faster-growing parts of the group, requiring a different approach, more agile, more ambitious, and growth-focused.

Arden, in particular, plays a central role in the group’s forward strategy. Steve’s focus is on securing investment to strengthen the platform, enhance the proposition, and expand service capabilities, enabling IFGL to support more brokers in more markets.

Investing in Technology and AI

Recognising the rapidly evolving expectations within financial services, IFGL is investing heavily in IT infrastructure and automation.

Key areas of focus include:

Process automation and robotics

AI-driven efficiencies

Improved turnaround times for client queries and transactions

The objective is clear: faster service, greater accuracy, and an enhanced client experience.

In a sector where expectations are constantly rising, operational excellence is essential.

Growth, M&A and Strategic Expansion

Organic growth remains a priority, particularly within Arden and the pensions space. However, M&A opportunities are continuously evaluated.

Strategic acquisitions, when aligned with long-term goals, have the potential to significantly accelerate growth and strengthen capability.

At the same time, collaboration across leadership ensures investment decisions are targeted, commercially sound, and aligned with the group’s long-term strategy.

The Future of Advice in a Changing World

Despite regulatory change and evolving global markets, Steve remains highly optimistic about the advice sector. Wealth mobility is increasing, and international hubs such as Dubai continue to demonstrate strong growth trends.

As more individuals build wealth across borders, the value of professional advice has arguably never been greater. Advisers remain entrepreneurial by nature, and that entrepreneurial mindset continues to drive innovation and opportunity across the sector.

A Positive Era of Change

While leadership transitions can attract attention from the outside, Steve sees change as a positive force.

Internal promotions bring continuity and cultural alignment. New leadership hires introduce fresh ideas and renewed energy. Together, they create momentum for the next stage of growth.

For Steve the focus is clear:

Strengthen the proposition

Invest in technology

Grow Arden and pensions

Explore strategic M&A opportunities

Drive sustainable revenue growth

With international wealth on the rise and advisory demand increasing globally, IFGL is positioning itself strongly for the future.