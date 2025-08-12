VIDEO: IA presents Five Minutes with...IFGL CEO Rob Allen

In this latest IA Presents - Five Minutes with... episode, IA and II Publisher Gary Robinson visited the recently-appointed IFGL CEO Rob Allen at the company's Isle of Man headquarters.

In what is the first major interview since taking over the helm of the international life giant's operations in May this year, Allen describes his first four months at IFGL, discusses management style and explains how how putting people first is key to his leadership philosophy.

Click here to view the video or on the image below.

This interview first appeared on our sister brand International Adviser and is part of a longer podcast, which will be released on IA next Tuesday August 19, 2025 as part of the IA: In The Loop podcast series.