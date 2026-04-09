In this episode of In the Loop, IA publisher Gary Robinson sits down in London with John Beverley, Head of International at TEAM, to discuss the company’s landmark acquisition of WH Ireland and what it means for the future of international financial planning.

Broadcast from WH Ireland’s London offices, John explains why the acquisition is such a significant moment for TEAM, particularly in strengthening its FCA-regulated presence and helping advisers continue to support international clients returning to the UK.

He also outlines how the business plans to work more closely with UK advisory firms whose clients are relocating overseas. The conversation covers TEAM's global footprint across Jersey, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa and the Channel Islands, as well as its ambitions to expand further into Europe.

John also shares the story behind Neba Private Clients, the evolution of the Neba and TEAM brands, and how the group has grown organically through adviser trust, transparency and a unique ownership model.