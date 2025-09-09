In this latest video and podcast series created by II's sister title International Adviser, IA: In the Loop Episode 8 - sees IA Publisher Gary Robinson meet up with Mark Sanderson, Managing Director, Morningstar Wealth to talk about Morningstar's latest initiatives and developing products and cross-border financial services industry trends among a host of topics.

In a revealing and particularly interesting interview Mark discusses how growing up in Glasgow with the back drop of the shipyard helped shape his life.

Click here to view/listen to the podcast or search IA: In the Loop via your chosen podcast outlet.

This video first appeared on II's sister title International Adviser on September 8, 2025.