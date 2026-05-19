Apex Group has appointed Kavitha Ramachandran as CEO of FundRock LIS and head of third-party management company services in Luxembourg.

Apex Group operates two ManCo entities in Luxembourg: FundRock LIS (FR LIS), which is focused on private assets and alternative strategies, and FundRock Management Company (FRMC), which specialises in financial assets and liquid strategies.

Ramachandran, who was previously regional COO, will now lead FR LIS and coordinate Apex Group’s management company (ManCo) activities in Luxembourg, working closely with Etienne Rougier, managing director of FundRock Management Company.

Renaud Oury, regional head of Apex Group Luxembourg, said: “Kavitha’s appointment reflects our continued investment in Luxembourg and our long‑term commitment to clients.

‘Her proven track record in growing businesses and leading client relationships, alongside deep experience across operations covering fund services and third-party management companies, combined with the recognized leadership of Etienne, ensures continuity of service and reinforces the position of FundRock as one of the largest and most attractive third-party ManCo platforms in the Grand Duchy.”

Ramachandran added: “Our focus is on delivering seamless, integrated ManCo platforms for clients. Leveraging the expertise of FR LIS and FRMC strengthens our governance framework and enhances our ability to support a broad range of investment strategies.

“Luxembourg is and remains Apex Group’s largest hub worldwide. I am excited to work with Etienne and the FundRock teams to continuously enhance the client experience and offer new services to our customers.”