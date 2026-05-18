Finance Isle of Man join the II Connect 2026 event once again with two excellent sessions taking place at this year's sold-out event, which is in London, tomorrow, Tuesday May 19, 2026.

In the pre-lunch session the CEO of our lead jurisdictional sponsor Finance Isle of Man, Michael Crowe, will address the delegates with an update from The Isle of Man. Michael, pictured above at lat year's II Connect 2025 event, with II's Head of Digital Dan Charles (L-R), is one of the most respected speakers in the industry and a key influential figure, as borne out by his status a one of II's sister title International Adviser's IA: 100 - Most Influential.