Skybound Wealth launches enhanced app for clients

Skybound Wealth has launched an enhanced version of its app to further streamline clients’ experience in managing their wealth.

Powered by Skybound’s proprietary wealth-tech platform Plume, the updated Skybound Wealth app allows clients to complete onboarding, verify their identity, review and sign documents, access important records and stay connected with their adviser from their mobile.

The release is designed to reduce administration, improve visibility and make everyday interactions between clients and advisers simpler, faster and more connected.

The enhancements are part of Skybound’s strategy to build technology around its own advice model, client experience standards and operational requirements, rather than relying only on generic third-party systems.

Husain Rangwalla, chief technology officer at Skybound Wealth Management, said: “This release is about closing the small gaps that have always existed in how clients interact with their wealth manager: the email back-and-forth on documents, the desktop portal for signing, the chase for a file that should be one tap away.

“Building on our own technology platform means we can shape the experience around how clients actually live and work today. The app has always been a strength of ours. This release adds to that, and we’re only going to keep building on it.”

Mike Coady, CEO of Skybound Wealth Management, added: “Clients do not just judge a wealth management firm by the advice they receive. They judge it by the whole experience around that advice.

“The quality of the conversation matters, the quality of the planning matters, but so does the way clients onboard, access information and stay connected to their adviser.”

Coady said that while technology in wealth management should not replace the adviser, it should remove the noise around the adviser, so clients get better access, better visibility and a smoother experience.

“This is why we continue to invest in our own technology,” he continued. “We are not trying to bolt generic systems onto an advice business, we are building technology around the way our clients and advisers actually work.

“For international clients, that matters. Their financial lives are often complex, cross-border and constantly changing. Our job is to give them advice, structure and clarity, and to make the experience around that advice as organised and accessible as it should be.”