Vanguard has announced fee reductions across seven of its fixed income Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) available to European investors, effective 1 July 2025.

Jon Cleborne, Head of Vanguard for Europe said that company estimates these changes will save investors approximately $US3.5m annually and is part of an ongoing move to expand Vanguard's fixed income offering throughout this year.”

“The bond market is now twice the size of the equity market, yet remains opaque and expensive,"said Cleborne. "Investors deserve better. At Vanguard, we believe that in investing, you get what you don’t pay for. Costs matter. By reducing fees, we’re helping make fixed income more accessible.

The following ETFs will have their fees reduced on 1 July: [2]

Product Share class Previous OCF New OCF[3] Vanguard Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF Hedged 0.10% 0.08% Vanguard USD Treasury Bond UCITS ETF Unhedged 0.07% 0.05% Hedged 0.12% 0.10% Vanguard U.K. Gilt UCITS ETF Unhedged 0.07% 0.05% Hedged 0.12% 0.10% Vanguard USD Emerging Markets Government Bond UCITS ETF Unhedged 0.25% 0.23% Hedged 0.30% 0.28% Vanguard EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Unhedged 0.09% 0.07% Hedged 0.14% 0.12% Vanguard ESG EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Unhedged 0.11% 0.09% Hedged 0.16% 0.14% Vanguard USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Unhedged 0.09% 0.07% Hedged 0.14% 0.12%

Earlier this year, as reported, Vanguard expanded its European fixed income offering with the launch of: