The Global Climate Finance Centre (GCFC) and AI-powered risk analytics provider NatureAlpha have joined forces to support nature-related risk management in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

GCFC partnered with Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) in October 2025 to launch the UAE Consultation Group and provides a national platform for market co-ordination in implementing nature-related risk management.

It is hoped the strategic partnership with NatureAlpha will support the implementation of the UAE’s nature risk ambition and accelerate the adoption of TNFD.

Working together, GCFC and NatureAlpha will combine financial expertise, policy leadership and ecosystem leadership with advanced geospatial and financial analytics to support the UAE with better-informed decision-making around nature-related risks and opportunities. This should spur stronger disclosure practices, strengthened ecosystem dialogue and institutional readiness.

Mercedes Vela Monserrate, CEO of GCFC, said: “Nature-related risks are becoming increasingly financially material, and institutions are increasingly focused on strengthening the tools and frameworks needed for practical implementation.

“This partnership is designed to help bridge that gap by combining advanced analytics with market coordination and institutional capacity building. By strengthening nature-related risk management capabilities, we are supporting more informed capital allocation and long-term economic resilience.”

Vian Sharif, founder and president, NatureAlpha, added: “The UAE continues to be a hub for demonstrating global leadership through a combination of innovative financing solutions, rapid technological advancement, and convening on the critical issues that continue to shape the resilience of our future.

“Managing risks of this nature requires precise, asset-level insights which relate to financial material outputs for decision-makers. NatureAlpha is privileged to partner with GCFC - providing cutting-edge, comprehensive AI-first nature data to support the adoption of nature-related risk management in the UAE.”